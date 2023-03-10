Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) Investors

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana on behalf of those who acquired Lumen Technologies, Inc. (“Lumen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LUMN) securities during the period from September 14, 2020 through February 7, 2023 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 2, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Lumen provides digital solutions for home and business premises, and offers communications, network security, cloud solutions, voice, and managed services.

On February 9, 2022, during a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operating results for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, Lumen’s CEO, Defendant Jeff K. Storey revealed the negative effects of stressed supply chains on Lumen’s operations. During that same conference call, Defendant Storey confirmed that those supply chain obstacles negatively impacted operations regarding Quantum Fiber in response to analyst questioning. On this news, the price of Lumen shares declined by $1.99 per share, or approximately 15.52%, from $12.82 per share to close at $10.83 on February 10, 2022.

On November 2, 2022, during a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operating results for the third fiscal quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, Lumen’s CEO, Defendant Storey, further revealed delays in the Quantum Fiber build. Lumen’s CFO, Defendant Christopher D. Stansbury, also admitted that “we slowed some of our [digital] transformation efforts” while undertaking a series of divestiture transactions. On this news, the price of Lumen shares declined by $1.25 per share, or approximately 17.73%, from $7.05 per share to close at $5.80 on November 3, 2022.

On February 7, 2023, during a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, Lumen’s new CEO, Kathleen Johnson stated in relevant part: “Second, let's talk about our Quantum pacing. As we've said previously, we hit the pause button during the fourth quarter. Now to be frank, it was more of a stop button than a pause button, which impacted our Quantum metrics for the quarter.” On this news, the price of Lumen shares declined by $1.04 per share, or approximately 20.84%, from $4.99 per share to close at $3.95 on February 8, 2023.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that: (i) various headwinds were impeding the Company’s ability to invest in and grow its Quantum Fiber brand; (ii) Quantum Fiber was not progressing as was represented to the investing public; (iii) Lumen’s management was reassessing its strategic priorities and had placed a hold on the plans to quickly scale up the Quantum Fiber brand; and (iv) as a result of Lumen’s decision to delay expansion of Quantum Fiber, the Company’s results and metrics were negatively impacted and the scaling up of Quantum Fiber would not occur until, at the earliest, the end of 2023.

