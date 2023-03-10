AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Universal North America Insurance Company Under Review With Negative Implications

AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bbb" (Good) of Universal North America Insurance Company (UNAIC) (Arlington, TX).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) have been placed under review with negative implications due to a delay of UNAIC's year-end 2022 annual statement filing. The negative implications take into consideration the uncertainty surrounding the balance sheet strength and operating performance assessments.

UNAIC's ratings had negative outlooks prior to them being placed under review based on concerns regarding the volatile results and the potential for a change in their business profile. In addition, there is uncertainty at the enterprise level due to issues at an affiliated company. The ratings will remain under review until AM Best can analyze the company's year-end 2022 results.

