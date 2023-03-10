GoodAction, Fleri, and Healthtracka Join Forces to Put an End to Cervical Cancer in Nigeria

GoodAction is proud to announce its support of Fleri and Healthtracka in honor of International Women's Month, to help reduce the number of Nigerian women suffering from cervical cancer.

ATLANTA, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoodAction is proud to announce its support of Fleri and Healthtracka in honor of International Women's Month, to help reduce the number of Nigerian women suffering from cervical cancer. With more than 12,000 women in Nigeria diagnosed with cervical cancer each year, and almost 8,000 dying from the disease, it is crucial to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and preventive behaviors. This is a joint initiative between three leading technology companies: Fleri, Healthtracka, and GoodAction.

At the forefront of this effort is Fleri, a healthcare platform on a mission to raise $10,000 through corporate donations, funding a minimum of 500 HPV self test kits for women in Nigeria who are within the low-income bracket. Fleri has coordinated with Healthtracka, a healthcare technology company, to provide the test kits, in addition to promoting awareness of the cause. GoodAction, a tech first fundraising platform for non-profit organizations and businesses alike, will host the initiative and drive support for donations.

The collaboration will spearhead awareness and accessibility to testing for women in Nigeria. The survival rate for cervical cancer when found early is high, with more than 90% of women surviving beyond five years after diagnosis. The self-collection HPV testing kit is widely validated, convenient, private, and easy to use, encouraging women across the country to take their health into their own hands.

GoodAction is excited to partner with Fleri and Healthtracka to champion the fight against cervical cancer in Nigeria and promote awareness globally. For more information about this initiative, please visit goodaction.com

About GoodAction: GoodAction is a tech platform designed to make the connection between non-profit organizations, corporations, and individuals seamless. It enables easy and secure donations and volunteering towards various causes, including health, education, environmental, social, and governance issues. The platform helps organizations increase their reach and impact by providing tools to create fundraising campaigns, track donations, and engage with donors. GoodAction is committed to promoting social good and making a difference in the world.

Learn more: https://www.goodaction.com/

About Fleri: Fleri is a membership-based healthcare platform on a mission to help immigrants protect the people they love regardless of how far apart they are. Their revolutionary business model provides an alternative to sending cash transfers for medical expenses. As a member, immigrants can find and directly pay for healthcare access for their loved ones overseas. With access to a dedicated family care coordinator and the best healthcare providers across Africa, Fleri brings peace of mind to immigrants in the diaspora and quality care to their loved ones overseas.

Learn more: https://joinfleri.com/

About Healthtracka: Healthtracka is a digital health platform that provides at-home sample collection and delivers lab testing results digitally in 1-3 days in Nigeria. The company offers individuals a broad range of testing options and clinical services such as consultation and medication prescriptions that they can access from home. Healthtracka aims to empower Nigerians to take control of their health and lead longer, happier lives by making care accessible, affordable and convenient.

Learn more: https://healthtracka.com/

