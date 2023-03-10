Submit Release
Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband to Host Online Meetings on Broadband Funding and Accessibility

The Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband will host online meetings starting next week with key stakeholders to focus on broadband funding and accessibility.Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband to Host Online Meetings on Broadband Funding and Accessibility

We encourage you to forward this information to your colleagues and local affiliates to attend these important engagements. You are welcome to use the link for the session that best meets your schedule and area of interest.

From 10-11 a.m. EST on:

  • Monday, March 13, 2023, State and Regional Agencies, Register
  • Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Register
  • Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Anchor Institutions and Covered Populations, Register
  • Wednesday, March 29, 2023, Workforce Development, Register

We look forward to your participation!

