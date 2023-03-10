Submit Release
Attorney General Josh Stein Announces Indictment in $1.6 Million Embezzlement Case

Friday, March 10, 2023

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed
919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that Raed Abel Amara of Apex was indicted by a Wake County grand jury on 15 counts of aiding and abetting the embezzlement of state property in violation of NCGS §14-91. Amara is the president of two business entities that operate Tobacco Road Sports Cafes in Durham and Raleigh and was also the president of the now-closed Chapel Hill location.

The indictments allege that between October 2012 and December 2019, Amara aided and abetted the businesses to embezzle more than $1.6 million in sales and use tax from the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

This indictment contains allegations only and any criminal defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Attorney General Stein’s Special Prosecutions Section was referred this criminal case for prosecution by the Department of Revenue.

