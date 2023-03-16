Mobility City of Metro Detroit Celebrates Two Years of Making Daily Life Easier in The Motor City with Mobility Products
Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.
Owners Kathy and Bob Griswold help many in Metro Detroit improve their quality of life by the rental, repair, and sale of healthcare products in a Dearborn MI.
I've had the pleasure of working with Bob and Kathy from their earliest days with Mobility City. It has been great seeing them grow to be such assets to Dearborn and the surrounding communities.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, US, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobility City Holdings Inc., the premier retail network in the wheelchair, power chair, mobility scooter, and recliner lift chair markets, announced today that its Mobility City of Metro Detroit location just celebrated its 2-year anniversary in Feb 2023. Motor City residents who are mobility impaired can visit the showroom for equipment repair, rental, and sales. Or, if homebound, they can have a mobile technician come to their home for onsite service.
— Ben Fretti, Dir. Operations, Mobility City Holdings, Inc.
“Kathy and Bob were our first Michigan franchise owners in 2021. We are thrilled to see their continued growth and development of their territory these two years,” said Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc. “As Wayne and Oakland County residents have come to know the excellent customer service and products provided by the Metro Detroit team, we expect to see more showrooms opening in Michigan,” said Diane.
Mobility City of Metro Detroit is a woman owned business led by Kathy and Bob Griswold, who brought years of experience in financial management and homecare to their new franchise. “Our business helps people daily to get to the mailbox, visit a convenience store, and roll through the mall. We've always felt from the beginning that the approach and philosophy of Mobility City to help people with their mobility and access needs would be a great fit for us, ” they said. "You need to have patience and empathy when interacting with our customers." said Kathy Griswold. "It's the best feeling when we help someone and receive a big smile in return with a 'thank you'. The sense of relief in their voice after the work is completed brings us back to work everyday," Bob Griswold said.
“We are excited to see the enthusiasm and passion for helping others that Kathy and Bob bring to the business." said Vincent Baratta, COO, Mobility City Holdings Inc. "From showroom services to technicians making house calls, Kathy and Bob are on a mission to help Motor City folks solve their mobility issues conveniently and safely," he said.
Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings Inc., added, “We give careful thought to selecting the right owner in a territory. We are confident that Kathy and Bob will help us continue to bring our mission to life to help all of the mobility impaired. We are beyond excited and look forward to all the amazing things that Kathy and Bob bring to our network.”
Franchise opportunities with Mobility City exist in 60 of the top MSA's across the country. Individuals interested in pursuing a franchise are encouraged to visit www.mobilitycity.com/franchise for more information.
About Mobility City
Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City locations in 34 of the top MSA’s in the US.
One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, and mobility scooters through over 40 locations in 22 states.
With over 38 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from mobile workshop on wheels. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.
Mobility City headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Ste A9, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com.
Customers can also connect with Mobility City at: https://www.facebook.com/MobilityCity/
