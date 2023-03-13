Ascendum Solutions Announces Boomi Partnership
Ascendum Solutions announced today that it has become a Registered Boomi Partner to help companies improve efficiencies while reducing costs.
This partnership allows us to expand our capabilities and help our customers connect and automate their systems, processes, and data. ”CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cincinnati-based digital solutions firm becomes global Boomi Partner to provide enterprise integration solutions that deliver streamlined, efficient operations and exceptional customer experiences.
— Tom Whitehead
Ascendum Solutions, a global digital innovation firm, announced today that it has become a Registered Boomi Partner to help companies improve efficiencies while reducing costs and creating new business opportunities. As a global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi specializes in integration platform as a service (iPaaS), including API management, master data management, workflow automation, and data cataloging and preparation.
"Boomi is a leading provider of cloud-based intelligent connectivity and workflow automation solutions, and we are excited to offer their powerful platform to our customers,” said Ascendum Integration Practice Lead Tom Whitehead. “This partnership allows us to expand our capabilities and help our customers connect and automate their systems, processes, and data. We look forward to working with Boomi to deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions that drive growth and efficiencies for our clients."
According to Whitehead, key integration approaches such as API-led connectivity, Event Driven Architecture, and Centralized vs Decentralized Integration Hubs are some examples that help bring business results quickly without overburdening resources and funds. In his recent article The Benefits of
Implementing an Enterprise Integration Strategy, Whitehead says the key benefits of business application and data integrations include:
• Increased efficiencies
• Improved data quality and accessibility
• Greater agility and flexibility
• Enhanced customer service
• Reduced costs
• Improved risk management
• Better scalability
Whitehead says that by connecting multiple services and systems together through APIs, organizations can leverage existing technologies to improve scalability in areas such as customer service, sales automation, analytics, and software development, among others. As a result, businesses can make better decisions faster, reduce costs associated with manual labor and overhead, increase customer satisfaction, and streamline processes for the quick implementation of innovative ideas.
Tom Whitehead (LinkedIn) has more than 30 years of IT experience and has held many technical and leadership roles. He entered the enterprise integration space in 2006 and has connected many disparate systems within the CPG, retail, logistics, and theme park industries using multiple platforms. Now, Tom leads the global enterprise integration practice at Ascendum and is excited to partner with our clients to help modernize their integration landscapes.
Data leaders interested in an enterprise integration consultation can submit a request via this online form.
