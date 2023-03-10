Rejecting Irresponsible Comments by BiH’s Milorad Dodik

The United States rejects Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik’s March 9 comments, in which he sought to undermine the Bosnia and Herzegovina Constitutional Court and made repeated threats about the Republika Srpska’s secession from Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH). Article III (3) of the Dayton Constitution clearly states that the Republika Srpska must fully comply with the decisions of the institutions of Bosnia and Herzegovina, including the final and binding rulings of the BiH Constitutional Court.

The United States is proud to stand with the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina as they build a future in the Euro-Atlantic community of nations and strengthen the state institutions needed to take them there. Separatist rhetoric and threats to the Dayton Peace Agreement are irresponsible, dangerous, and detrimental to BiH’s progress towards further Euro-Atlantic integration.

The United States has been and will remain the strongest supporter of and partner to Bosnia and Herzegovina and its people. We pledge to continue to uphold BiH’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and multiethnic character, and to hold responsible those who seek to undermine BiH’s institutions and the Dayton Peace Agreement. Our commitment is rock solid, and the United States of America is not going to give up on the people of Bosnia-Herzegovina.