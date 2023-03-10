USGrants.org tracks over 47 programs and $55 million dollars in funding to support the fishing industry in the US
JUNEU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 47 funding programs totaling more than $55.6 million dollars allocated to support fishing companies, fishing farms, breeding research organizations, and the industry in the United States.
Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:
Ball Ranch Fishing Pilot Project
Funding Number: R12AS20041
Agency: Bureau of Reclamation Mid Pacific Region
Funding Amount: $26,500
Promote Fishing, Outdoor Recreation and Career Development
Funding Number: P18AS00250
Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service
Funding Amount: $55,634
Strengthening Decent Work in the Fishing Sector in South America
Funding Number: FOA ILAB 21 08
Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs
Funding Amount: $5,000,000
Reducing Marine Debris through Environmentally Sustainable Waste Management and Reducing the Amount of Abandoned, Lost, or Discarded Fishing Gear in the Ocean
Funding Number: SFOP0004994
Agency: Department of State, Bureau of Oceans - Int. Environmental - Scientific
Funding Amount: $246,875
Sportfishing and Boating Safety Act
Funding Number: F18AS00160
Agency: Department of the Interior, Fish and Wildlife Service
Funding Amount: $200,000
Commercial Fishing Occupational Safety Research Cooperative Agreement (U01)
Funding Number: RFA OH 22 005
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - ERA
Funding Amount: $975,000
Combating Forced Labor and Human Trafficking on Fishing Vessels in the Asia-Pacific Region
Funding Number: FOA ILAB 17 04
Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs
Funding Amount: $5,000,000
Agricultural, Forestry and Fishing Safety and Health Research
Funding Number: PAR 14 175
Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Funding Amount: $275,000
Pacific Islands Region Sustainable Recreational and Non-Commercial Fishing Program
Funding Number: NOAA NMFS PIRO 2020 2006315
Agency: Department of Commerce
Funding Amount: $30,000
Campville Fishing Access
Funding Number: FWS R5 ES 10 032
Agency: Fish and Wildlife Service
Funding Amount: $42,000
Combatting Forced Labor and Human Trafficking on Fishing Vessels in the Asia-Pacific Region
Funding Number: NOI ILAB 17 04
Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs
Funding Amount: $5,000,000
Ethnographic Resource Study: Subsistence Fishing on the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers
Funding Number: P16AS00726
Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service
Funding Amount: $72,000
National Park Service National Register Testing at Sheepeater Cliffs, and additional work at Fishing Bridge, Horse Trailer Parking, and Isa lake Bridge
Funding Number: NPS NOIJ1580100301
Agency: National Park Service
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Fossil, Fishing Y Familia
Funding Number: P20AS00049
Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service
Funding Amount: $11,420
Commercial Fishing Occupational Safety ResearchCooperative Agreement (U01)
Funding Number: RFA OH 20 002
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - ERA
Funding Amount: $650,000
Provision of Comprehensive Public Health Services for the Fishing Communities in the Republic of Uganda under the Presidents Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief
Funding Number: CDC RFA GH12 1211
Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Funding Amount: $1,500,000
Commercial Fishing Occupational Safety Research Cooperative Agreement
Funding Number: RFA OH 19 004
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - ERA
Funding Amount: $650,000
Mapping Wildlife Trafficking, Illegal Logging, and Illegal, Unreported, Unregulated (IUU) Fishing
Funding Number: INLEA INLTC 17 004
Agency: Department of State, Bureau of International Narcotics-Law Enforcement
Funding Amount: $1,550,000
An Evaluation of Commercial Fishing Operations Within and Adjacent to Assateague Island National Seashore
Funding Number: NPS 16 NERO 0115
Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service
Funding Amount: $25,000
Commercial Fishing Occupational Safety Training Project Grants
Funding Number: RFA OH 19 005
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - ERA
Funding Amount: $650,000
Sportfishing and Boating Safety Act
Funding Number: F18AS00161
Agency: Department of the Interior, Fish and Wildlife Service
Funding Amount: $1,500,000
Current Conditions and Management for Delaware River Parks Fish and Fishing
Funding Number: P16AS00522
Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service
Funding Amount: $40,000
Construction of a school ship dock and fishing pier at the Refuge Gateway.
Funding Number: F13AS00177
Agency: Fish and Wildlife Service
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Assateague Island Inventory Benthic Habitats and Ocean Resources, and Protect Recreational Fishing
Funding Number: NPS 10 NERO 0034
Agency: National Park Service
Funding Amount: $200,657
Ethnographic Resource Study Subsistence Fishing on the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers
Funding Number: P14AS00388
Agency: National Park Service
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/fishing-companies
Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:
1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.
2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.
3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.
4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.
5. Obtain a tracking number.
6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.
What is USGrants.org?
USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.
