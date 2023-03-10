USGrants.org tracks over 47 programs and $55 million dollars in funding to support the fishing industry in the US

JUNEU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 47 funding programs totaling more than $55.6 million dollars allocated to support fishing companies, fishing farms, breeding research organizations, and the industry in the United States.

Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:

Ball Ranch Fishing Pilot Project

Funding Number: R12AS20041

Agency: Bureau of Reclamation Mid Pacific Region

Funding Amount: $26,500

Promote Fishing, Outdoor Recreation and Career Development

Funding Number: P18AS00250

Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service

Funding Amount: $55,634

Strengthening Decent Work in the Fishing Sector in South America

Funding Number: FOA ILAB 21 08

Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs

Funding Amount: $5,000,000

Reducing Marine Debris through Environmentally Sustainable Waste Management and Reducing the Amount of Abandoned, Lost, or Discarded Fishing Gear in the Ocean

Funding Number: SFOP0004994

Agency: Department of State, Bureau of Oceans - Int. Environmental - Scientific

Funding Amount: $246,875

Sportfishing and Boating Safety Act

Funding Number: F18AS00160

Agency: Department of the Interior, Fish and Wildlife Service

Funding Amount: $200,000

Commercial Fishing Occupational Safety Research Cooperative Agreement (U01)

Funding Number: RFA OH 22 005

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - ERA

Funding Amount: $975,000

Combating Forced Labor and Human Trafficking on Fishing Vessels in the Asia-Pacific Region

Funding Number: FOA ILAB 17 04

Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs

Funding Amount: $5,000,000

Agricultural, Forestry and Fishing Safety and Health Research

Funding Number: PAR 14 175

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Funding Amount: $275,000

Pacific Islands Region Sustainable Recreational and Non-Commercial Fishing Program

Funding Number: NOAA NMFS PIRO 2020 2006315

Agency: Department of Commerce

Funding Amount: $30,000

Campville Fishing Access

Funding Number: FWS R5 ES 10 032

Agency: Fish and Wildlife Service

Funding Amount: $42,000

Combatting Forced Labor and Human Trafficking on Fishing Vessels in the Asia-Pacific Region

Funding Number: NOI ILAB 17 04

Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs

Funding Amount: $5,000,000

Ethnographic Resource Study: Subsistence Fishing on the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers

Funding Number: P16AS00726

Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service

Funding Amount: $72,000

National Park Service National Register Testing at Sheepeater Cliffs, and additional work at Fishing Bridge, Horse Trailer Parking, and Isa lake Bridge

Funding Number: NPS NOIJ1580100301

Agency: National Park Service

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Fossil, Fishing Y Familia

Funding Number: P20AS00049

Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service

Funding Amount: $11,420

Commercial Fishing Occupational Safety ResearchCooperative Agreement (U01)

Funding Number: RFA OH 20 002

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - ERA

Funding Amount: $650,000

Provision of Comprehensive Public Health Services for the Fishing Communities in the Republic of Uganda under the Presidents Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief

Funding Number: CDC RFA GH12 1211

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Funding Amount: $1,500,000

Commercial Fishing Occupational Safety Research Cooperative Agreement

Funding Number: RFA OH 19 004

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - ERA

Funding Amount: $650,000

Mapping Wildlife Trafficking, Illegal Logging, and Illegal, Unreported, Unregulated (IUU) Fishing

Funding Number: INLEA INLTC 17 004

Agency: Department of State, Bureau of International Narcotics-Law Enforcement

Funding Amount: $1,550,000

An Evaluation of Commercial Fishing Operations Within and Adjacent to Assateague Island National Seashore

Funding Number: NPS 16 NERO 0115

Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service

Funding Amount: $25,000

Commercial Fishing Occupational Safety Training Project Grants

Funding Number: RFA OH 19 005

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - ERA

Funding Amount: $650,000

Sportfishing and Boating Safety Act

Funding Number: F18AS00161

Agency: Department of the Interior, Fish and Wildlife Service

Funding Amount: $1,500,000

Current Conditions and Management for Delaware River Parks Fish and Fishing

Funding Number: P16AS00522

Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service

Funding Amount: $40,000

Construction of a school ship dock and fishing pier at the Refuge Gateway.

Funding Number: F13AS00177

Agency: Fish and Wildlife Service

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Assateague Island Inventory Benthic Habitats and Ocean Resources, and Protect Recreational Fishing

Funding Number: NPS 10 NERO 0034

Agency: National Park Service

Funding Amount: $200,657

Ethnographic Resource Study Subsistence Fishing on the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers

Funding Number: P14AS00388

Agency: National Park Service

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/fishing-companies

Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:

1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.

2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.

3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.

4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.

5. Obtain a tracking number.

6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.

What is USGrants.org?

USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.