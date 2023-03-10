BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Confirms No Exposure to Silvergate Bank or Silicon Valley Bank

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins ( Netcoins.ca and Netcoins.com ) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, today confirms, in connection with the Company's commitment to a transparent and compliant crypto industry in Canada and globally, that neither BIGG nor any of its operating subsidiaries have any exposure to Silvergate Bank or Silicon Valley Bank.



Regulated, Trusted and Safe

BIGG’s crypto brokerage subsidiary, Netcoins, is fully regulated in Canada, and registered with the British Columbia Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission, along with the securities commissions in all other provinces and territories in Canada. Netcoins is also registered and legally operating in 14 states in the USA. In accordance with these registrations, Netcoins holds customer assets with licensed, third-party custodians in a secure and insured environment. Netcoins does not lend, trade or invest client assets, or co-mingle customer digital or fiat assets with company assets.

All customer fiat deposits are held in designated and insured trust accounts. They’re also held separately from Netcoins’ business funds. This means Netcoins cannot use customer funds for business, operating expenses or other corporate-related expenses.

Netcoins has never banked with Silvergate Bank or Silicon Valley Bank, nor has any BIGG company, and BIGG has zero exposure to either organization.

BIGG is a publicly-traded company, which means we have additional financial, operational and disclosure requirements. Our financials and business operations are available for public consumption anytime on SEDAR.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), and TerraZero (terrazero.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group builds technology to power compliance and intelligence for the crypto future. Banks and crypto companies depend on our technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by banks, crypto companies, law enforcement, fintechs, regtechs and governments.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

TerraZero is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web 3.0 technology company specializing in the Metaverse space. The Company’s Metaverse agnostic vision is to develop, acquire, and finance the Metaverse’s most promising companies, entrepreneurs, and developers. TerraZero also owns digital real estate and provides offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. BIGG owns ~30% of TerraZero.

For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

