Texas Breaks All-Time Record For Total Jobs 16 Months In A Row

March 10, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the state’s growing workforce and strong economy following the latest employment release from the Texas Workforce Commission showing Texas again broke the all-time record for total jobs in January for the 16th consecutive month. With Texas employers adding 48,600 nonfarm jobs in January, total jobs in Texas reached a new historic high of 13,782,300.



“Texas truly is America’s economic engine as we continue to break our all-time record for total jobs, now for 16 consecutive months," said Governor Abbott. “Ongoing and strong jobs growth in Texas, despite a mixed economic outlook at the national level, is a testament to the strength of our state’s diverse economy and our skilled and growing workforce. I am proud that we've again hit a new historic high for total jobs, and I congratulate Texas employers and our talented workforce on achieving this new, record-setting milestone. This legislative session, we will continue building the Texas of tomorrow by cutting property taxes and investing in workforce development, infrastructure upgrades, and strategic economic development tools. Working together, we will ensure Texas remains an unflinching force in the country and in this world.”



From January 2022 to January 2023, Texas added 654,100 jobs, marking an annual growth rate of 5 percent, outpacing the national rate of 3.3 percent. Notable January job gains in Texas included 8,300 jobs added in Leisure and Hospitality, 8,100 jobs added in Professional and Business Services, and 5,900 jobs added in both Construction and Manufacturing employment.

