Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,660 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,838 in the last 365 days.

Results of Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting held on March 8, 2023

/EIN News/ -- Results of Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting held on March 8, 2023

Paris, France,March 10, 2023 – 19:00 CET – The Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641; Mnemo: ALPIX), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, was held on second convening in Paris on March 8, 2023 and adopted all the resolutions put to the vote with a percentage of favorable votes at around 97 % relating to the granting to the Board of (i) an authorization to reduce the capital in the context of a capital decrease for losses and by reducing the nominal value of the shares from 0.06 euro to 0.02 euro, (ii) an authorization to decide on a reverse stock split and (iii) all the financial delegations submitted to the vote of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting1.

Details of the votes are available on the Company's website in the "Shareholder’s General Meeting" section.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The Company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

For more information: http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

Follow us on @PixiumVision; www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

               www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision  

Contacts

Pixium Vision
Offer Nonhoff
Chief Financial Officer
investors@pixium-vision.com
+33 1 76 21 47 68		 Media Relations

LifeSci Advisors
Sophie Baumont
sophie@lifesciadvisors.com
+33 6 27 74 74 49		 Investor Relations
LifeSci Advisors
Guillaume van Renterghem
gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com
+41 76 735 01 31

 

1with the exception of the capital increase reserved for employees (11th resolution) not adopted

 

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

Results of Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting held on March 8, 2023

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more