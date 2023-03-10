/EIN News/ -- Results of Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting held on March 8, 2023

Paris, France,March 10, 2023 – 19:00 CET – The Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641; Mnemo: ALPIX), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, was held on second convening in Paris on March 8, 2023 and adopted all the resolutions put to the vote with a percentage of favorable votes at around 97 % relating to the granting to the Board of (i) an authorization to reduce the capital in the context of a capital decrease for losses and by reducing the nominal value of the shares from 0.06 euro to 0.02 euro, (ii) an authorization to decide on a reverse stock split and (iii) all the financial delegations submitted to the vote of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting1.

Details of the votes are available on the Company's website in the "Shareholder’s General Meeting" section.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision's bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD).

1with the exception of the capital increase reserved for employees (11th resolution) not adopted

