Dr. Asif Munaf’s The Masculine Mastery Podcast features Social Media Marketing expert, Omar De Costa Shahid
EINPresswire.com/ -- In episode 8 of Masculine Mastery Podcast, Dr. Asif Munaf invited Omar Da Costa Shahid, a marketing expert and social media strategist. Omar Shahid shared his entrepreneurial journey and told the viewers how to check intentions in a world of clickbait. He also shared his insights about influencer culture and overnight fame.
Omar de Costa Shahid, the social media marketing expert is a Co-founder of two cultural Muslim based influencer networking agencies. He was featured in Forbes 30 under 30 quite recently. Omar studied journalism at City University of London, one the best universities for journalism in Europe. He started his journey by writing for the guardian independent new statesman for which he was invited by Russian and Azerbaijani governments to attend conferences. Omar switched from journalism to marketing department of a large charity firm.
The idea of the podcast is to connect multiple brands with Muslim and non-Muslim influencers by providing them a better platform to showcase their work in the Industry. After a successful podcast with Omar de costa Shahid, Dr. Asif Munaf continues to talk about topics, including mindset, relationships, spirituality, and business. The Masculine Mastery podcasts not only aim to awaken the masculine traits in the modern men but is also a key resource for outsourcing many authentic ways regarding businesses and startups.
Moreover, Omar Shahid is the showrunner of M.I.N, an advertising services agency founded in 2017 with an aim to form a bridge between Muslims influencer markets multiple brands. With over two decades of insights and learnings, the company has learned valuable knowledge leading it to a diverse and global client list and an appetite for executing strategic and award-winning campaigns. M.I.N serve a wide range of clients from the UN, to Primark, Anchor Butter, Rubicon, Co-Op, The Southbank Centre, Tesco and more. Omar thrives on developing plans to enter new, untapped markets to combine data, strategic insights, and tech to deliver meaningful campaigns between brands and the right people.
Dr. Asif Munaf
Dr. Asif Munaf
