PHILIPPINES, March 10 - Press Release

March 10, 2023 REVILLA TO TEVES: COME HOME AND FACE ACCUSATION Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. today called on fellow lawmaker Arnolfo Teves, Jr. of the 3rd District of Negros Oriental to return to the Philippines and confront the allegation that he masterminded the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo. "Kailangan niyang bumalik sa Pilipinas at harapin ang mga alegasyon. That is just the most prudent and right thing to do lalo na at isa siyang halal na opisyal. Linisin niya ang kanyang pangalan kung talagang wala siyang kinalaman," Revilla said. "Flight is an indication of guilt at kung wala siyang kinalaman, hindi niya gugustuhin na ganun ang mangyari," he explained. This is after suspected hitmen publicly identified him as the brains behind the slay which the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) Degamo confirmed Thursday, March 9, 2023. Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, SITG Degamo spokesperson, said the suspects arrested in their manhunt operations revealed in an interview with the media in Manila on Thursday, March 9, that Teves ordered them to kill Degamo. Revilla also called on the other perpetrators still at large to give themselves up and surrender as he said the long arm of the law is closing in. He cited the President's resolve to put an end to senseless violence and warlordism and assured those on the run that they will be caught by any means necessary sooner than later. "No less than President Bongbong Marcos is overseeing this," Revilla pointed out. President Bongbong Marcos earlier warned all those involved in the killing: "You can run but you cannot hide." "We will find you. If you surrender now it will be your best option," he strongly warned.