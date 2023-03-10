Submit Release
Congratulations extended to newly-elected Chinese leaders

HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, March 10 - Vietnamese Party, State and National Assembly leaders on Friday sent messages of congratulations to Chinese leaders who were elected at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC).

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam's Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng; and State President and Chairman of the Council of National Defence and Security Võ Văn Thưởng extended their congratulations to Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee, President of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Chairman of the PRC Central Military Commission.

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ congratulated Zhao Leji, Chairman of the 14th NPC Standing Committee.

Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân also sent a congratulatory message to her Chinese counterpart Han Zheng. VNA/VNS

