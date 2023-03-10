Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,798 in the last 365 days.

Medigene Amends 2022 Financial Guidance

/EIN News/ -- MARTINSRIED, Germany and MUNICH, Germany, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Executive Management Board of Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an early-stage immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, today adjusted financial guidance for fiscal year 2022.

The company maintains its guidance on expected revenues to be approximately €30-32 million in 2022.

Research and development costs will increase from prior estimates of €12-14 million to €28-29 million. This is a result of a further write-down of €15.5 million on the drug candidate RhuDex® licensed to Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, due to the expected termination of the phase 2 clinical study in patients with primary biliary cirrhosis (PBC) by Dr. Falk Pharma.

Estimates for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) remain unchanged and are expected at € 12-14 million.

The company estimates that it is financed into the fourth quarter of 2024 based on current planning (unchanged).

About Medigene
Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is a leading immuno-oncology company dedicated to developing T-cell therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its end-to-end technology platform, built on multiple proprietary and exclusive product enhancement and product development technologies, allows Medigene to create best-in-class differentiated, T Cell Receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple solid tumor indications that are optimized for both safety and efficacy. This platform provides product candidates for both its in-house therapeutics pipeline and partnering.

For more information, please visit www.medigene.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

Medigene

Pamela Keck

Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01
E-mail: investor@medigene.com

LifeSci Advisors
Sandya von der Weid
Phone: +41 78 680 05 38
E-mail: svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com

In case you no longer wish to receive any information about Medigene, please inform us by e-mail (investor@medigene.com). We will then delete your address from our distribution list.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Medigene Amends 2022 Financial Guidance

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more