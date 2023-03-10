Quintillion Releases its New Vision for Ongoing and Upcoming Projects in 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quintillion just released a new blog detailing its vision for 2023 through its IN, OUT, and UP strategy – the same road map that has brought Quintillion to where the company stands today.
IN – Headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska, Quintillion prides itself on its continued support of the local Alaskan community. This includes sponsorship and community involvement which will continue to be a primary focus for the year.
This includes continuing to help native and rural communities of Alaska to bridge the digital divide and support underserved portions of the state.
OUT – Construction of the JAWS Trans-Pacific cable system is one of Quintillion’s major projects that – through adding key members to its strategic team and working directly with the Japanese government – will begin taking place in 2023.
Construction of the JAWS Trans-Pacific Cable system will begin this year and is currently estimated for completion in 2025.
UP – The promotion and development of the HiLDA ground station continue to be a main priority. In 2021, Quintillion launched its High Latitude Data Acquisition (HiLDA) ground station located in Utqiagvik – 320 miles north of the Arctic Circle. This LEO ground station serves as a downlinking facility and through continued development and promotion, businesses may be able to lease a dedicated antenna pad and choose Quintillion as their dedicated ground station provider.
Quintillion is devoted to building and maintaining partnerships in 2023 and beyond. And because of this growth mindset and the ability to help underserved communities bridge the digital gap that is so needed in today’s technological world, Quintillion hopes to continue to shape the northernmost part of the world for the better in 2023 and beyond.
Quintillion isn’t planning on slowing down anytime soon. And if you want to learn more about what Quintillion’s mission entails and how this tech company is bridging the digital divide in Alaska and in the Arctic, you can learn more on the company website.
Grace Jang
