"Revolutionizing Surgical Procedures: Hybrid Operating Room Market Expected to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026"

Hybrid Operating Room Market size, share, future

"Hybrid Operating Room Market Surges as Demand for Advanced Surgical Facilities Increases Globally"

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐇𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $744 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2018 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 11.7% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2019 𝐭𝐨 2026, 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 $1,804 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2026. This growth is driven by factors such as technological advancements, increased demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. The projection suggests that the hybrid operating room market will continue to expand in the coming years, with increasing adoption of these advanced surgical facilities by healthcare providers around the world.

A hybrid operating room (OR) is a specialized surgical facility that combines the capabilities of a traditional OR with those of an interventional radiology suite. It is equipped with advanced medical imaging technology such as CT scan, MRI, and fluoroscopy, as well as high-tech surgical equipment such as lasers, endoscopes, and robotic surgical systems. This combination of equipment allows surgeons and interventional radiologists to perform a wider range of complex procedures in a single location.

Increased precision: The use of advanced imaging technology allows surgeons and interventional radiologists to visualize the patient's anatomy in real-time, providing a more accurate and precise diagnosis and treatment.

Improved safety: The hybrid OR is equipped with advanced medical technology that allows for safer and more effective procedures, reducing the risk of complications and improving patient outcomes.

Faster recovery times: Because procedures can be performed more quickly and accurately in a hybrid OR, patients often experience faster recovery times and shorter hospital stays.

Reduced costs: By combining surgical and interventional procedures into a single location, the hybrid OR can reduce overall costs by minimizing the need for multiple surgeries and hospital stays.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. Alvo Medical

2. GE Healthcare

3. Getinge AB (MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG)

4. Hill-Rom Holdings

5. IMRIS

6. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7. Mizuho Corporation

8. Siemens AG

9. STRYKER

10. Toshiba

𝐇𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐇𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

By Product:

• Intraoperative Diagnostic System: This includes medical imaging technology such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and angiography systems.

• Operating Room Fixtures: This includes various fixtures and equipment used in the hybrid operating room, such as operating tables, surgical lights, surgical booms, communication systems, and others.

By Application:

• Cardiovascular Surgery: This includes surgical procedures related to the heart and blood vessels.

• Neurosurgery: This includes surgical procedures related to the brain and nervous system.

• Thoracic Surgery: This includes surgical procedures related to the chest, such as those involving the lungs and other organs in the chest cavity.

• Orthopedic Surgeries: This includes surgical procedures related to the musculoskeletal system, such as joint replacements and spine surgeries.

• Other Surgery: This includes other types of surgical procedures that can be performed in a hybrid operating room, such as those involving the digestive system, urinary system, and reproductive system.

The hybrid operating room market can also be segmented based on geographic regions. Here are the regions and countries typically included in the market analysis:

North America:

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global hybrid operating room market, due to factors such as high healthcare expenditure, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures.

The United States is the largest market for hybrid operating rooms in North America, due to factors such as a large patient population, high healthcare expenditure, and strong focus on research and development.

Canada and Mexico are also expected to contribute to the growth of the hybrid operating room market in North America, due to increasing demand for advanced surgical facilities and rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Europe:

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for hybrid operating rooms, due to factors such as well-established healthcare infrastructure, increasing adoption of advanced surgical technologies, and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

Germany is the largest market for hybrid operating rooms in Europe, due to a large patient population, high healthcare expenditure, and growing focus on research and development in the healthcare sector.

Other key markets in Europe include France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain, as well as the rest of Europe.

Asia-Pacific:

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for hybrid operating rooms, due to factors such as rapidly growing healthcare infrastructure, increasing demand for advanced surgical facilities, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Japan is the largest market for hybrid operating rooms in Asia-Pacific, due to a large patient population, high healthcare expenditure, and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Other key markets in Asia-Pacific include China, Australia, India, and South Korea, as well as the rest of Asia-Pacific.

LAMEA:

LAMEA is expected to be the smallest market for hybrid operating rooms, due to factors such as limited healthcare infrastructure in some areas and challenges related to healthcare funding and access.

Brazil is the largest market for hybrid operating rooms in LAMEA, due to a large patient population, increasing demand for advanced surgical technologies, and growing focus on healthcare infrastructure development.

Other key markets in LAMEA include Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA.

