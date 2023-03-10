Huobi To Create $100M USD Liquidity Fund

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2023) - Huobi has announced a $100 million Liquidity Fund with the aim of enhancing currency liquidity across several markets. The purpose of this action is to reinforce the seamless flow of liquid assets through the Huobi platform. By allocating these funds, Huobi intends to improve cross-border transactions involving diverse digital tokens or fiat currencies worldwide by promoting greater fluidity. As a crucial goal for this initiative, traders will benefit from easier access to funds as they engage frequently in buying and selling activities on exchanges.

Huobi has put together a plan to create a liquidity fund that will see $100 million US dollars deposited in order to improve the platform's liquidity capabilities. The announcement was made following some market turbulence caused by leveraged liquidations initiated by only a handful of users on the platform recently.

In recognition of its responsibility towards investors, Huobi has deposited $100 million USD as additional funding support through a new liquidity fund initiative.

The spot and HT contract markets experienced a series of forced liquidations that resulted in recent market fluctuations. A few users triggered this cascade, which caused leveraged liquidations to occur as well. Despite these events, there is no need for concern about the safety of Huobi exchange's operations or wallets since they remain secure. Furthermore, all work continues at an even pace without any unexpected incidents occurring thus far.

Huobi is making strides in enhancing their platform and user experience with a fresh liquidity fund. The objective of this investment will be to heighten the multi-currency liquidity on offer, ultimately improving ease-of-access for traders across global markets.

Huobi is dedicated to ensuring their platform is secure and dependable for those engaging in cryptocurrency trades. Huobi will bear all leverage-through position losses on the platform resulting from this market volatility event of HT token.

Huobi's efforts towards enhancing the user experience are ongoing, with continuous strides taken towards improving the functioning of the platform. With additional support from their liquidity fund, Huobi looks forward to providing even more significant benefits while fortifying its presence as an esteemed hub for cryptocurrency exchange activities.

Founded in 2013, Huobi has evolved from a crypto exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investments, incubation and other areas. Huobi serves millions of users across international markets. Please refer to Huobi's official website for more information: www.huobi.com.

