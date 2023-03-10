Blood Screening Market Growing at 7.90% CAGR to be Worth US$ 4.94 billion by 2030

Blood Screening Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Blood Screening Market crossed US$ 2.68 billion mark in 2022 and is expected to hit US$ 4.94 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period.

The Blood Screening Market report is the most important research for who looks for all information about the market. The report covers all information about the global and regional markets, including historical and future trends for market dominance, size, trades, supply, competitors, and prices, as well as key vendor information across the globe. Forecast market information, SWOT analysis, Blood Screening market scenario, and feasibility study are important aspects in this report.

Get a sample copy of this report: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/BMIRE00027019

Top Companies in the Blood Screening Market includes:

• BD

• Beckman Coulter, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Siemens

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Abbott

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Grifols, S.A.

• Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Blood Screening Market Segmentation:

• Technology:

o Nucleic Acid Test (NAT)

o Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

o Western Blot Assay

o Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

o Rapid Tests

• Product and Service:

o Reagents and Kits

o Instruments

o Software and Services

• End User

o Hospitals

o Blood Banks

o Others

• Region

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific (APAC)

o South & Central America

o Middle East & Africa

The major players in the Blood Screening industry is covered in this report by report, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles. Key market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among Blood Screening players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics presented in this report are an accurate and useful guide to shaping your business growth.

The reagents & kits segment showcases the high growth of the blood screening market:

Based on product & service, reagents & kits can be attributed to accounting highest market share during the analysis period due to their high accuracy for blood testing coupled with the cost-effectiveness for customers. Despite the lower cost of reagents & kits as compared to instruments, higher volume consumption of these for tests is responsible for the dominant share of the segment in the market during the forecast period.

Important Elements from Table of Contents of Global Blood Screening Market:

– Blood Screening Market Overview

– Global Blood Screening Market Competition, Profiles/Analysis, Strategy

– Global Blood Screening Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by regions (2022-2030)

– Global Blood Screening Supply (Production), Consumption, Exports, Imports by Region (2022-2030)

– Global Blood Screening Market Regional Highlights

– Industry Chain, Sourcing Strategies and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategies Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Market Influencing Factors Analysis

– Market Decisions Relevant to Current Scenario

– Ex Global Blood Screening Market Outlook

– Case Study

– Study Findings and Conclusions

Recent strategic developments in the blood screening market

The blood screening market has undergone several significant developments, and a few of these have been mentioned below:

• In June 2021, Grail, an American biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, launched the Galleri blood test, the company's innovative multi-cancer screening diagnostic capable of detecting multiple types of cancers. This test will help the company in the diagnosis of approx 50 million people after its launch and pursue a full FDA approval by 2023.

• In May 2021, Tzar Labs, a molecular diagnostic company and Epigeneres Biotechnology, announced early detection cancer tests. This test will help in diagnosing different stages of the disease. The company's accuracy rates are very high for cancer screening tests and had shown results for all types of cancers.

Finally, the Blood Screening Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides locales, economic conditions, item values, benefits, limits, creations, supplies, requests, market development rates, numbers, etc. Electric car rental industry report additionally presents a new task SWOT exam, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Purchase a copy of this Report@: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/BMIRE00027019

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact us:

If you have any questions about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

Contact person: Sameer Joshi

Email: sales@businessmarketinsights.com

Phone: +16467917070

Blog URL: https://bmiinsights.blogspot.com/

