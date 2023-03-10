Generative AI Market to Reach $126.5 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 32% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wide applications of AI-integrated systems across various verticals, the growing need to create virtual worlds in the metaverse and modernize the workforce across industries, and the increasing popularity of generative AI in the healthcare industry drive the global generative AI market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Generative AI Market by Component (Software, Services), by Technology (Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), Transformer, Variational Autoencoder (VAE), Diffusion Networks), by End User (Media and Entertainment, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Automotive and Transportation, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031"According to the report, the global generative AI industry was valued at $8.15 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $126.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 32% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Wide applications of AI-integrated systems across various verticals, the rise in need to create virtual worlds in the metaverse and modernize the workforce across various industries, and growth in popularity of generative AI in the healthcare industry for rendering several products & services are driving the growth of the generative AI market. However, generative AI has security issues as some models can be used fraudulently, leading to increased identity theft and high implementation cost. This factor is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, an increase in demand for machine learning and deep learning will present new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/47870

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the generative AI market.

This is due to the rise in the need for generative AI among enterprises for improving their customers' needs and creating personalized experiences, such as personalized music playlists, personalized news feeds, and personalized product recommendations driving the growth of the market.

A new funding was announced by the Chinese government to support innovations arising from the COVID-19 outbreak. In January 2023 , tech companies in China took efforts to develop their own AI universe. Local Chinese governments are also investing in several projects on their own through IDEA, a research lab owned and backed by the Chinese Communist Party.

Procure Complete Report (261 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

Checkout - Allied Market Research

The software segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

Based on component, the software segment contributed to the largest share of more than two-thirds of the global generative AI market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is owing to the integration of techniques from machine learning, such as deep learning and neural networks to learn the patterns and characteristics of the training data and then generate new and similar data. The services segment, however, is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 33.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the surge in demand for generative AI service models, which can be used to generate a wide variety of outputs, such as text, images, and audio.

The media and entertainment segment to maintain its leadership during the forecast period

Based on end user, the media and entertainment segment grabbed the highest share of one-third of the overall generative AI market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is owing to the surge in the use of generative AI to create realistic virtual & augmented reality experiences. The BFSI segment, on the other hand, is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 35.7% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the surge in the use of generative AI to provide personalized financial advice to customers.

North America to achieve the largest revenue by 2031

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for two-fifths of the global generative AI market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. This is owing to the growth in the adoption of generative AI to train robots & autonomous systems to learn from their environment and adapt to new situations. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 34.4% during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of a vibrant start-up ecosystem in the region. Also, many new companies in the region are being formed to develop & commercialize AI technology, including generative AI.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/47870

Leading Market Players

IBM Corporation

Genie AI Ltd.

MOSTLY AI, Inc.

Google LLC

D-ID

Rephrase.ai

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Adobe Inc.

Synthesia

The report analyzes these key players of the global generative AI market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry:

Virtual Humans Market Expected to Reach $440.3 Billion by 2031

Micro-Mobile Data Center Market Expected to Reach $19.2 Billion by 2031

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Expected to Reach $136.2 Billion by 2031

Integrated Security Services Market Expected to Reach $55.5 Billion by 2031

Network Management Solutions Market Expected to Reach $18 Billion by 2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research