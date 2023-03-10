Accounts Receivable Automation Market Growth Sturdy at 12.2% CAGR to Outstrip US$ 7.6 billion by 2030

Accounts Receivable Automation Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The accounts receivable automation market crossed US$ 3.0 billion mark in 2022 and is expected to hit US$ 7.6 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

The report titled “Accounts Receivable Automation Market” has recently been added by Business Market Insights to get a stronger and more effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of the different attributes of the industry, such as trends, policies, and customers operating in different geographies. Research analysts use quantitative as well as qualitative analytical techniques to provide users, business owners, and industry professionals with accurate and actionable data.

Key companies profiled in this research study are:

• Comarch

• Esker

• Highradius

• Kofax

• Oracle

• Sage

• SAP

• Workday

• Zoho

Accounts Receivable Automation Market Segmentation:

Component

• Software

• Service

Deployment Type

• On-Premise

• Cloud

Enterprise Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Size Enterprises

Industry Vertical

• Energy and Utilities

• BFSI

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecom

• Others

Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• South & Central America

• Middle East & Africa

Rising demand for quick invoicing is one of the major factors accelerating the accounts receivable automation market growth:

Automating accounts receivable shortens the time between sending invoices and receiving payments by helping send invoices to clients and customers on time. Customers can directly pay bills by clicking on links created by the accounts receivable automation, which speeds up payment and cuts down on time spent auditing accounts. Additionally, accounts receivable automation aids businesses in accelerating invoicing and managing transactions for a seamless and improved customer experience, giving the enterprise a competitive advantage.

The report includes an executive summary, global economic outlook, and overview sections which provide a consistent analysis of the Accounts Receivable Automation market. Additionally, the report in the Market Overview section outlines PLC analysis and PESTLE analysis to provide a thorough analysis of the market. The overview section details Porter's five forces analysis which helps to reveal a possible scenario of the market by disclosing a competitive scenario with respect to the Accounts Receivable Automation Market.

The leading players of the Accounts Receivable Automation industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. Key market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among Accounts Receivable Automation players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics presented in this report are an accurate and useful guide to shaping your business growth.

This research report also presents practical and practical case studies to help you get a clearer understanding of the topic. This research report has been prepared through industry analysis techniques and presented in a professional manner by including effective information graphics whenever necessary. It helps ensure business stability and rapid development to achieve notable remarks in the global Accounts Receivable Automation market.

Recent strategic developments in accounts receivable automation market

The accounts receivable automation market has undergone several significant developments, and a few of these have been mentioned below:

• In May 2022, SAP SE partnered with Google to introduce new integrations between Google Workspace and SAP’s flagship cloud ERP, SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

• In January 2022, Oracle launched Oracle NetSuite Cash 360 to help businesses make more strategic cash decisions and improve forecasting. Cash 360 simplifies cash management by providing a configurable dashboard that can include links to key cash management activities, cash flow trends, and a rolling six-month cash flow forecast.

