Rabat Declaration: League of African Women Writers Calls to Revalue Creative Roles on African Cultural Scene

MOROCCO, March 10 - he League of African Women Writers has called, at the end of its constitutive Congress held Thursday in Rabat, to revalue the creative roles of African women writers and intellectuals in the local, regional and international cultural scene.

The "Rabat Declaration", which culminated the work of the congress, attended by women writers and intellectuals from some 40 African countries, stressed "the need to revalue the roles and missions of African women writers, thinkers and creators on the national, regional and international cultural scene by involving them in cultural decision-making."

The document also called for the promotion of the creative and cultural initiatives of African women through coordination and support mechanisms for writing, publishing and cultural exchange, as well as the enhancement of the role of culture and the building of bridges between African cultures in the service of freedom of thought and creation within the continent.

Moreover, the Rabat Declaration noted that the challenge of strengthening bridges of cultural communication between African women creators is crucial to achieving social cohesion within the continent, whose populations and cultures are of great richness and diversity.

The Rabat Declaration also called for the establishment of an African cultural project through "the development of inclusive African governmental policies that contribute to raising the level of cultural, democratic and human rights awareness of African peoples and successive generations".

The Declaration also recommended the creation of African Women Writers' Leagues at the level of Member States, which will unanimously advocate for the African intellectual to take her rightful place in the various national and regional forums of the African continent.

MAP: 10 March 2023