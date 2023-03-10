Jager Landscaping Offers Exceptional Lawn Care & Maintenance Services in Bergen and Passaic Counties, New Jersey
Homeowners looking for exceptional lawn care services can now get premium landscaping and maintenance with the services from Jager Landscaping (201-405-1033)OAKLAND, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A well-presented lawn is one of the most satisfying things for discerning homeowners to have, especially during spring, summer and fall. However, staying on top of property maintenance requires a lot of time and energy, making it challenging for those with busy lives. Jager Landscaping’s team has both the professional insight and experience to ensure their customer’s lawns and gardens are the best looking in the neighborhood.
The updated lawn care services from Jager Landscaping can be provided on a contracted basis seasonally for homeowners who want to keep their grass & gardens looking their best all year round.
More information is available at https://www.JagerLandscaping.com
The New Jersey company offers a wide range of lawn care services, including weekly cuttings, lawn fertilization, shrub pruning and trimming, lawn renovations, and mulching as well as weed, insect, and disease control for homeowners in Bergen & Passaic counties.
Having worked in the landscaping industry for over 50 years, the company understands that lawns and gardens come in all shapes and sizes, requiring different treatments and care. Furthermore, as experts in the Bergen-Passaic counties area, they have in-depth knowledge of the region’s grasses, weeds and pests, allowing them to mix customize fertilizers created specifically for New Jersey properties.
By offering their services annually, Jager Landscaping’s team can keep a customer’s lawn looking their best throughout the year, with vibrant, green grass, enhancing the property’s visual appeal. They also provide organic and traditional lawn care options that help increase the health and longevity of a lawn and its appearance.
Examples of the company’s past work can be found on the company’s official website. The website also provides additional resources on gardening, such as how landscaping can increase the value of a property and cleaning advice for patios and pavers.
Based in Oakland, New Jersey, Jager Landscaping services are available to both residential and commercial properties throughout the surrounding region, including Wyckoff, Franklin Lakes, Mahwah, Ramsey, Saddle River, Upper Saddle River, Ridgewood, and the Wayne Area.
Frank Jager, owner & operator of the lawn care company said, “When you are seeking to enhance your curb appeal, add real beauty to your landscape, and increase your home’s value, Jager Landscaping should be your first choice.”
