DSM BOOK FESTIVAL WELCOMES BESTSELLING AUTHORS TO GREATER DES MOINES

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ -- The Greater Des Moines Partnership has announced the full slate of headlining authors for the upcoming DSM Book Festival. The Festival will take place on Saturday, March 25 at Capital Square in Downtown Des Moines (DSM). The DSM Book Festival connects people who love books with people who create them.

Headlining authors include:

Chris Bohjalian is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of 24 books including "The Flight Attendant," which debuted as a New York Times , USA Today , Wall Street Journal , Publishers Weekly , and National Indiebound Bestseller. It is now an HBO Max TV series, starring Kaley Cuoco . Bohjalian will speak at 2 p.m. the day of The Festival.

NoViolet Bulawayo is the author of the novels "Glory" and "We Need New Names," which was recognized with the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award, the Pen/Hemingway Award, the LA Times Book Prize Art Seidenbaum Award for First Fiction, the Etisalat Prize for Literature and the National Book Foundation "5 Under 35" Fiction Selection. It was a selection for the All Iowa Reads list for 2023. Bulawayo will speak at noon the day of The Festival.

Sequoia Nagamatsu is the author of the National Bestselling novel, "How High We Go in the Dark," a New York Times Editors' Choice, and the story collection, "Where We Go When All We Were is Gone." His work has also appeared in publications such the Iowa Review, Lightspeed Magazine and "One World: A Global Anthology of Short Stories." Nagamatsu will speak at 10 a.m. the day of The Festival.

Sarah Penner, who is joining The Festival through the Des Moines Public Library's Authors Visiting in Des Moines (AViD) series, is the New York Times and internationally bestselling author of "The Lost Apothecary" which has been translated into 40 languages worldwide. The novel is also being developed into a television series by Fox. Penner will speak at 4 p.m. the day of The Festival.

Additionally, The Festival has announced workshops, author panels and more. Workshops include:

Books and Beans: Spring Book and Coffee Pairing with Storyhouse Bookpub and Daisy Chain Coffee

and Coffee Pairing with Storyhouse Bookpub and Baking Blue Ribbons

Building a Better Cheese and Charcuterie Board with Django Restaurant

A Taste of the Dark: Writing True Crime and Tasting Wine

Building Community with Poetry and Pints

DSM Podcasts: Writing, Talking, Pressing Play

Traveling Literally with John Shors

Local Iowa Publisher Panel

101 Basic ASL and Deaf Culture

There's a Book Club for That with Raccoon River Press

Author Panels include:

Thrill(er) Ride – Lessons Learned on the Journey to Becoming a Novelist

Iowa Non-Fiction Author Panel with Beaverdale Books

Children's Book Authors Panel with BookPress Publishing

Iowa Fiction Author Panel with Beaverdale Books

Book Marketing 101 with BookPress Publishing

VIP options are available for attendees. VIP packages include signed copies of books from headlining authors, premier seats for author presentations, a commemorative DSM Book Festival item, 20% off at Beaverdale books and access to a VIP Suite. VIP packages begin at $60. Learn more here.

Food will be available for purchase during The Festival from Cajun Belle, Fredrich's Coffee, Iowa Cookie Company and Jessen Concessions. Drink options will be announced at a later date. Keep up with the latest updates on The Partnership's website.

The Festival is sponsored by Prairie Meadows, the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, Dotdash Meredith, Bankers Trust, Kum & Go, the Kerry and Linda Killinger Foundation, John Ruan Foundation, Bravo Greater Des Moines, the Des Moines Public Library's Authors Visiting in Des Moines (AViD) series, BH Companies and BookPress Publishing.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 24 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, more than 6,500 Regional Business Members and more than 400 Investors, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a career and a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

About Downtown, DSM, Inc.

Downtown DSM, Inc. is part of the Greater Des Moines Partnership and is dedicated to ensuring the continued growth of Downtown Des Moines (DSM). A strong region needs a strong Downtown. Downtown DSM, Inc. leads efforts to drive development, placemaking and events in Downtown DSM. It promotes a strong Downtown through integration of retail, restaurants, businesses, housing, events and placemaking.

Contact:

Kyle Oppenhuizen

koppenhuizen@DSMpartnership.com

(515) 286-4972

