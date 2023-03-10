High-Level Moroccan Delegation to Partake in 146th IPU General Assembly on March 11-15 in Bahrain

MOROCCO, March 10 - A high-level delegation of the Moroccan Parliament will take part in the work of the 146th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the 211th session of its Governing Council and related meetings, scheduled from 11 to 15 March in Manama (Bahrain).

According to a statement from the parliament, this important international meeting is an opportunity for representatives of member parliaments, to consult, exchange views and open broad horizons for dialogue, in order to strengthen parliamentary efforts in promoting peaceful coexistence and inclusive societies.

Led by the Speaker of the House of Councillors, Naam Miyara, the Moroccan delegation will hold, on the sidelines of this 211th session, several meetings with participating delegations, to consolidate bilateral and multilateral parliamentary cooperation and will also participate in meetings of the Arab, African and Islamic geopolitical groups.

These meetings, continues the statement, will be devoted to the examination and exchange of views on the inclusion of several items on the agenda of the General Assembly, the Governing Council and the approval of candidates for vacant positions in the Standing Committees or Subcommittees of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

In addition, the Secretary General of the House of Representatives, Najib El Khadi, will chair the meeting of the Association of Secretaries General of IPU member parliaments, with the participation of the Secretary General of the House of Councillors, El Assad Zarouali, says the document.

According to the same source, the meeting will address several important issues such as inequality between men and women in parliament, MPs and conflicts of interest and the role of parliaments in the fight against climate change, in addition to conducting a survey on best practices in e-Parliaments.

In this regard, the agenda of the 146th IPU Assembly includes the election of the President of the session, the consideration of requests for the inclusion of certain urgent topics proposed by the participating parliamentary sections, and the discussion of several vital issues through the standing and ad hoc committees.

In addition, the delegation of the House of Representatives Section will participate in the meetings of the IPU Standing Committees, namely the Committee on Peace and International Security, the Committee on Sustainable Development, Finance and Trade, the Committee on Democracy and Human Rights and the Committee on United Nations Affairs, in addition to its participation in the work of the General Assembly and the Governing Council.

In this context, the Standing Committee on Peace and International Security will consider its draft resolution on cyberattacks and cybercrime, which will be adopted at the General Assembly.

On the same occasion, adds the release, the Standing Committee on Sustainable Development will adopt a draft resolution on the theme of parliamentary action to promote a negative carbon balance of forests and will see the presentation of activity reports of the Standing Committees.

MAP:10 March 2023