Opal Group's Family Office Winter Forum 2023

Addressing the latest investment trends in Governance, Alternatives, and Impact Investing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 9th, 2023, Opal Group hosted its annual Family Office Winter Forum at the Iconic New York City. This one-day conference brought together over 500 delegates to discuss trending investment topics and strategies for family offices.

Themes of this year’s forum include family governance, alternatives, and impact investing. The objectives of the Family Office Winter Forum were to provide current insights on how family offices can best approach investments while adhering to their core values and goals and allow attendees to network and engage in meaningful conversations with industry experts and thought leaders. The day-long forum featured a series of keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and networking activities for attendees.

Throughout the day, attendees had access to expert speakers who shared their knowledge on critical topics, such as Adrienne Harris, Superintendent New York State Department of Financial Services, who officially initiated activities with her welcome words and punctual opening remarks. The remarkable panel entitled Opportunistic Alternative, Non-Correlated and Niche Strategies for Diversification in Uncertain Market Environments included a robust group of experts, among other enlightening discussions; To conclude the forum, all attendees had a moment of knowledge, shared anecdotes, and delightful experiences all mixed with a humorous touch by Daniel Hughes, Founder/Co-creator of Athletes Influence, Partner, LOHAS Advisors, who served as the moderator for the panel, Capital UNTAPPED! – How Professional Athletes use their Innovation, Investing, and INFLUENCE Capital to drive Business and Impact Ventures, and how the Family Office investor community can partner to elevate respective projects and accelerate Return on Investments.

As one of the critical features of the Family Office Winter Forum, ample networking opportunities were strategically scheduled so that delegates could connect and build relationships with other family office professionals from around the country. This networking experience can be an invaluable resource for attendees to learn more about their industry and exchange ideas on how to improve their organization further or take advantage of potential business opportunities.

The chance to connect with so many professionals in one place is always highly appreciated as it offers many benefits for anyone involved in family offices.

After an eventful day of networking, enlightening conversations, and engaging panels at the Family Office Winter Forum, participants could wind down with a cocktail reception, reflecting on what they had gained from their new connections.

