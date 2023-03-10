Dental Impants Installation Available In Nicosia

/EIN News/ -- Nicosia, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smalto Dental Clinic, a Nicosia based dental clinic run by Dr. Vasilis Vasiloudes, is encouraging those in need to learn more about dental implants. The clinic, which can be found on Strovolos avenue, helps patients rebuild their smiles through the use of high grade dental implants, and their insight can prove invaluable to anyone who is considering this procedure.

A person’s teeth greatly affect how that person sees themselves and thus affects their confidence, the clinic acknowledges. A damaged smile full of broken or missing teeth can do quite a lot to damage their self-esteem. Smalto Dental Clinic understands this, so they strive to help patients create a beautiful smile that they can be proud of.



“Dental implants are the ideal and most modern solution in cases where teeth have to be replaced due to loss of one or more teeth, periodontitis, dental decay, injury, etc,” the clinic says. “Dental implants can be used irrespective of one’s age, provided oral health is satisfactory, through a simple and painless procedure using local anaesthesia, and they do not affect the surrounding teeth. Dental implants can be placed in the bone in the upper and lower jaw, which gradually begins a bonding process between the metal and the bone. It is no exaggeration to say that they look and feel like your own natural teeth!”



Modern dentistry makes it possible to replace natural teeth with implants within 48 hours of the teeth being removed. This eliminates the waiting period that in past years was an inescapable part of the tooth replacement process — and the procedure is many times easier for both the patient and dentist as a result. Clinical practice and related research have shown that the method of dental implant installation Smalto Dental Clinic opts for is capable of producing some of the best results. The procedure they use is known as All-on-4 prosthetic rehabilitation.



The procedure is performed under local anaesthesia, eliminating the risk and stress associated with full anaesthesia. The implants are covered by the gums and remain in the jaw for 2 - 3 months, allowing for the implants to bond with the surrounding bone in a process known as osseointegration. After this waiting period, the implants are uncovered and the replacement teeth are installed. Once this is done, the patient can essentially treat their new teeth as they would natural teeth, as dental implants have been known to last almost a lifetime.



“There are many determining factors regarding the success of dental implants, however, “says Smalto Dental Clinic. “It is vital that they be positioned correctly, and the patient has to maintain good oral hygiene. While dental implants may not run the risk of tooth decay, they may be affected by peri-implantitis, which is the inflammation of the gums and the bone around the implant. Consequently, it is of utmost importance to brush them daily and correctly and to have them checked regularly, exactly as we do with natural teeth. Smoking or placing too much pressure on implants as a result of bruxism (teeth grinding), can reduce implant success. However, research has shown that in the 30 years of using dental implants, the success rate of related prosthetic work is more than 90%, which makes them the most reliable choice in modern dentistry.”



Smalto Dental Clinic has seen a great deal of success in their work over the years, and this is evident in the many rave reviews the clinic has received. Gillian says about their experience at Smalto Dental Clinic, “"I have been a patient of Dr. Vasiloudes for over a year now after having had previous dental problems and an escalating aversion in general towards dental work. During the initial consultation, Dr. Vasiloudes and his wonderful team reassured me a perfect smile would be achievable and the dental work required was then outlined and the full cost of treatment detailed. I had wisdom teeth removed, a bridge fitted and dental implants fitted, amongst other treatments. Dr. Vasiloudes was recommended to me by another professional, and I can wholeheartedly recommend him and his wonderful team for an excellent, friendly and professional service. Overall, the service provided represents excellent value for money. First class, in my opinion!”



