The Shooting in Hamburg

The United States government strongly condemns the senseless act of violence that occurred at a Jehovah’s Witnesses hall in Hamburg, Germany, which resulted in several fatalities and injuries. Our condolences are with the victims and their loved ones during this difficult time.

No one should have to fear for their safety while attending a place of worship. Such acts of violence have no place in any society. We stand in solidarity with the people of Germany and pledge our support to assist as needed.