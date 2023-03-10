There were 1,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,765 in the last 365 days.
The Shooting in Hamburg
News Provided By
March 10, 2023, 14:29 GMT
The United States government strongly condemns the senseless act of violence that occurred at a Jehovah’s Witnesses hall in Hamburg, Germany, which resulted in several fatalities and injuries. Our condolences are with the victims and their loved ones during this difficult time.
No one should have to fear for their safety while attending a place of worship. Such acts of violence have no place in any society. We stand in solidarity with the people of Germany and pledge our support to assist as needed.
