Avenue Heating Offers Boiler Installation, Boiler Repair, Boiler Servicing and System Flushing To Help You Save Money On Your Energy Bills

/EIN News/ -- Watford, United Kingdom, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to the recent increase in energy bills across the UK, Avenue Heating is now offering a range of professional boiler services, such as Boiler Installation, boiler servicing and system flushing, to help its customers save money.

With a small team of experienced gas engineers, the company is able to provide its customers with a personalised service, advice on the best way to improve their system (both in the short and long term), boost the efficiency of their boilers and reduce their energy bills, at prices that are competitive within the industry.

Expert Installation and Maintenance Solutions

Recommended as a preferred installer by Vaillant, a leading manufacturer of boilers, heat pumps and heating systems, Avenue Heating offers a free 7-year warranty on the majority of its boilers and utilises its team’s vast knowledge to help optimise the heating system in your home.

The company offers a range of boiler services, including:

Boiler Installation

Whether your current boiler has broken down or you are looking to upgrade your current system, Avenue Heating and its specialist team take the time to help you choose the perfect new boiler for your home.

Its team will take into account several different factors when aiding you in your boiler selection, such as:

The size of your home

How many people are in your home

How much water you use

Any future plans for your home

Avenue Heating have partnerships with all of the top brand boiler manufacturers located in the UK and are accredited Vaillant and Viessman installers, as well as being experts in installing brands like Worcester, Ideal and Main boilers.

The main benefits of replacing your boiler with a newer model includes:

Warmer living

Can lower your energy bills

More energy efficient

Fewer worries about breakdowns

Better control of water temperature and heating

Quieter when running

Boiler Servicing

The importance of carrying out yearly servicing for your boiler cannot be overstated, as if there are any unchecked issues, these problems can lead to substantial repair costs and, in some cases, the need for a new boiler installation.

Avenue Heating uses several Boiler Servicing techniques and maintenance checks to ensure that your system is working at optimal efficiency. These include the team ensuring that:

Gas pressure and flow rate are correct

Safety devices are working correctly

Internal main components are not showing signs of damage or corrosion

Flue and combustion gases are safe and fall within permitted levels

Various seals within the boiler are intact

Water and gas pipework-make sure there are no leaks

Electrical connections are properly made

System Flushing

Power Flushing or System Flushing flushes your central heating system using a three-pronged process of combining chemicals, heat, and agitation to dislodge, move and extract the sludge and dirty water inside your heating system.

The method that Avenue Heating carries out doesn’t use the traditional method of power flushing a central heating system, which can cause old pipes to leak due to high pressure being pumped into the central heating system.

As a proud accredited company for Adey MagnaCleanse, the latest central heating flushing breakthrough using MagnaClean technology, Avenue Heating instead offers a one-off cleanse using the most up-to-date technology to ensure your radiators heat up correctly while also providing additional benefits, such as:

Prolonging the life expectancy of your whole central heating system

Reducing your heating bills

Lowering the risk of system breakdowns

More information

To find out more about Avenue Heating and to see its full list of boiler services, please visit the website at https://www.avenueheating.com/.

