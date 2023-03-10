Zefiro Methane CCO Tina Reine Presenting at 22nd Annual Wall Street Green Summit

/EIN News/ -- First held in 2002, the Wall Street Green Summit is a two-day sustainable finance event focusing on key areas to include ESG investing/reporting, carbon markets, and clean energy solutions. On Monday, March 13, 2023, Zefiro Methane’s Chief Commercial Officer Tina Reine will be delivering an original presentation titled “Methane Capture for Carbon Offsets”. Additionally, Zefiro will be sponsoring the WSGS cocktail reception the same evening.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) is pleased to announce that its Chief Commercial Officer Tina Reine will be delivering a presentation titled “Methane Capture for Carbon Offsets” at the 22nd annual Wall Street Green Summit (“WSGS”), being held on Monday, March 13, 2023 and Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Cornell University’s Cornell Club in midtown Manhattan. Ms. Reine’s appointment as Zeifro’s Chief Commercial Officer was announced in a January 12, 2023 press release issued by the Company. Previous public speaking appearances by Ms. Reine include speeches at the American Center (U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Russia), Women's Media Center (Washington, D.C.), and the Tribeca Film Festival 2018 (New York City), in addition to a TEDx Talk in Palm Beach, Florida.

The four primary topics of the 2023 WSGS event are ESG Reporting & Investing (Monday morning), Carbon Markets & CarbonTech (Monday afternoon), Sustainable Energy (Tuesday morning), and CleanTech Innovation (Tuesday afternoon). Ms. Reine’s presentation, which is approximately 20 minutes in length, is scheduled to take place at 3:50 pm (Eastern) on Monday, March 13, 2023 during the Carbon Markets & CarbonTech session. Zefiro is also the sponsor of the evening cocktail reception to be held at the conclusion of this session from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm (Eastern).

More information about WSGS, including in-person and virtual attendance options can be found on the event’s webpage at the following link: https://www.thewallstreetgreensummit.com/





Zefiro Chief Commercial Officer Tina Reine commented, “I’m very excited about our presence at the WSGS; both personally as a speaker, and for Zefiro as a sponsor of what is one of the top ESG events in the country. With a significantly higher potency than carbon, the capture of methane is a very noteworthy aspect of industrial emission abatement, and I am looking forward to sharing more about what that will mean for the environment during my presentation on Monday. For those who cannot attend the event in person, there is an option to attend virtually at a nominal cost. Emissions from orphaned and abandoned oil/gas wells are going to be a major topic in the ESG space in 2023, and we are proud to be establishing our voice in this space as we build out our market presence.”

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro develops methodologies to reduce methane emissions by plugging orphaned and abandoned oil/gas wells, while originating carbon credits. Under executive leadership to include the former carbon market team at J.P. Morgan, Zefiro actively deploys crews to decommission wells throughout the United States. With unprecedented global demand for carbon offsets as corporations and institutions work towards net-zero targets, Zefiro is strategically aligning with industry leaders for a greener future.

