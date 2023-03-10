Thumzup® Welcomes Joanna D. Massey, Ph.D to its Newly Formed Advisory Board

Senior Communications and Media Executive Dr. Massey has held Positions at Lions Gate Entertainment, CBS, Viacom as well as advising many early stage ventures

Massey will further strengthen Thumzup's strategic positioning, relationships and corporate governance

Los Angeles, CA, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") TZUP is pleased to announce that Dr. Joanna D. Massey is joining the Company's newly formed Advisory Board. Dr. Massey brings to Thumzup decades of experience relevant to the Company's near and long-term growth strategies.

The Thumzup mobile app, which is available for download in the App Store and Google Play, incentivizes virtually everyone to become social media advocates for the brands they enjoy by paying them cash (through PayPal and other major cash apps) for approved posts.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Massey, an existing investor in Thumzup, to our Advisory Board," stated Robert Steele, Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup. "A seasoned leader with deep experience in strategic communications, reputation management, public companies and startups, Dr. Massey's insights will help shape and inform the Company's strategies and tactics. Having joined KULR Technology Group's Board of Directors prior to their listing on the NYSE American stock exchange, we are confident that Dr. Massey's insights and board experience will help strengthen our corporate governance as we prepare to apply to uplist to a national stock exchange."

Dr. Massey has extensive experience advising executive teams at Fortune 500 companies, startups, and non-profit organizations. As a seasoned C-level communications executive and consultant, she has over 25 years' experience in the media and digital technology industries strategizing on global brand reputation management as Head of Communications at Condé Nast Entertainment and Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications at Lions Gate Entertainment and at The Hub Network, a joint venture between Discovery, Inc. and Hasbro, Inc. She also held Senior Vice President positions in communications and media relations at CBS Corporation and Viacom, Inc., now Paramount Global. Dr. Massey currently serves as a public company Board Director and management consultant, as well as a managing director at Golden Seeds, an early-stage investment firm with over $175 million in investment in nearly 250 female-run businesses. Dr. Massey received an MBA from the University of Southern California and a Ph.D. in psychology from Sofia University. She is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors, the Exceptional Women Alliance, Women Corporate Directors, and Madam Chair, a group of 200+ female Chairs and Lead Directors of publicly traded companies.

"The Thumzup application is very compelling, and its mission is simple – to democratize social media advertising, inspired by how other market disruptors have upended how consumers use taxi services and where they stay on vacation, which is why I became an early investor in the company in September 2022," said Dr. Massey. "Thumzup appears to be on a trajectory to achieve impressive multiples as it moves towards uplisting to a national exchange, and I am happy to be working with the management team and board of directors to assist in growing the business and streamlining corporate governance."

About Thuzmup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other major cash apps for approved posts.

Thumzup is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

