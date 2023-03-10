Silicone Surfactants Market Gains Significant Value from Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry: Fairfield Market Research

London, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the present-day and age, individuals are now becoming more aware and concerned about the upkeep of their physical appearance and the benefits of doing so properly. The demand for personal care and cosmetic products has never been greater. This can be attributed to factors such as the rise in social media, the increase in disposable incomes, greater urbanization and globalization, better standards of living, etc. Silicone surfactants are increasing used as emulsifiers, solubilizers, foaming agents, and softeners in personal care products. The steady adoption of bio-based skincare products is another aspect that is expected to fuel market growth prospects for the various players engaged in the silicone surfactants market in the coming years. Fairfield Market Research has also found that the increasing use of silicone surfactants in other end-use industries such as the construction, textiles, and automotive sectors, to name a few, is another major factor that is expected to be highly complementary to the market growth trajectory of the global silicone surfactants industry.

Insights into Segmental Analysis

The silicone surfactants market has been segmented as follows – By Application, End-Use, and Region. Based on the ‘Application' market segmentation, the ‘Emulsifiers' sub-segment is expected to account for the majority share of this market owing to its increasing usage in various end-use industries like cleaning and personal care. With respect to the ‘End-Use' segmentation of this market, the ‘Personal Care' sub-segment is projected to account for the majority share of this market in the coming years. This can be attributed to a change in lifestyles, higher disposable incomes, as well as greater globalization and urbanization.

Insights into Regional Analysis

Over the forecast period, North America is expected to account for the majority share of this market. This can be attributed to improved consumer buying power, high demand for end-use products, etc. More importantly, individuals here compared to most other parts of the world, tend to live higher consumerism lifestyles. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific is expected to index significant growth in the coming years owing to the robust economic expansion of countries such as China and India, among others. Some of these countries are major end-use manufacturing hubs with significant target populations, that are becoming increasingly urbanized, and steadily more financially capable. Factors such as this are expected to translate to healthy regional growth over the forecast period.

Key Players in the Silicone Surfactants Market

Apart from Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Momentive Performance Materials (U.S.), and Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), this report will also cover other prominent players in the silicone surfactants market, particularly detailing their respective key strategic developments that lend a competitive edge. Some of these other major profiled companies include Innospec (U.S.), Shin-Etsu Chemical (Japan), Andisil (U.S.), Evonik Industries (Germany), Supreme Silicones (India), and Siltech Corporation (Canada).

