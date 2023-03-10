Pet Microchips Market | Size and Value to Reach USD 669.2 Mn by 2033 | Growing at CAGR of 4.3%

Pet Microchips Market

The [Updated] Global Pet Microchips Market is projected to be USD 439.3 Mn in 2023 to reach USD 669.2 Mn by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.3%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The global pet microchips market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Microchipping is becoming increasingly popular as a safe and effective method of tracking pets. A microchip is a tiny device that is implanted under the skin of a pet, which contains a unique identification number that can be read by a scanner. This allows pets to be quickly identified and returned to their owners if they are lost or stolen.

Key Takeaways:

- The pet microchips market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by increasing pet ownership and rising concerns about pet safety and welfare.

- The demand for pet microchips is increasing due to the growing number of pet thefts and the need to track and identify lost pets.

- The adoption of mandatory microchipping laws in some countries is expected to further boost the demand for pet microchips.

- The RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology segment is expected to dominate the market due to its accuracy, reliability, and ease of use.

Market Demand and Trend:

The increasing number of pet owners and the rising concern for pet safety and welfare are the key drivers of the global pet microchips market. The demand for pet microchips is also increasing due to the growing incidence of pet theft and the need to track and identify lost pets. Moreover, the adoption of mandatory microchipping laws in some countries is expected to further boost the demand for pet microchips.

Largest Market and Fastest Growing Market:

North America is the largest market for pet microchips, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to the increasing pet population and rising concerns for pet safety and welfare.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing pet ownership

Rising concern for pet safety and welfare

Growing incidence of pet theft

Adoption of mandatory microchipping laws

Restraints:

Lack of awareness among pet owners

High cost of microchipping

Opportunities:

Growing pet healthcare expenditure

Technological advancements in microchip technology

Challenges:

The possibility of adverse reactions to microchips

Resistance from some pet owners and animal welfare advocates to the idea of microchipping.

Market Segmentation

Type

125 kHz Microchip

128 kHz Microchip

134.2 kHz Microchip

Application

Horse

Dogs

Cats

Others

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global pet microchips Market are:

HomeAgain Inc.

Bayer

Pethealth Inc.

Virbac SA

Avid Identification Systems Inc.

Trovan Ltd.

Animalcare Ltd.

Datamars

Microchip4Solutions Inc. and EIDAP Inc

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global pet microchips market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the market.

Research Methodology

Market.us has developed a unique research method to analyze the global pet microchips market growth and draw conclusions about the market's future prospects. This combination of primary research and secondary research helps analysts to guarantee the accuracy and reliability in the drawn conclusions.

Analysts used secondary sources to produce the pet microchips market report, including statistics from company annual reports and SEC filings. Analysts interviewed top managers, product portfolio managers as well as CEOs and market intelligence executives, which were all part of the primary source for our market study.

These secondary and primary sources provided valuable information during interviews. This serves as validation from industry leaders. This report can address specific details and queries about the global marketplace with precision thanks to its access to both an extensive internal repository, and to proprietary databases from other sources. The top-down approach is used to evaluate the numbers of each segment and counter-validate them. Market.us has been able to provide more accurate and reliable estimates of future market prospects.

Some of the crucial questions answered in this report

Q1. What are pet microchips?

Q2. How are pet microchips used in different industries?

Q3. What are the benefits of using pet microchips?

Q4. What are the different types of pet microchips?

Q5. What are the top companies in the pet microchips market?

Q6. What are the key technologies used in pet microchips?

Q7. How has the pet microchips market grown in recent years?

Q8. What are the future trends in the pet microchips market?

Q9. What are the challenges faced by the pet microchips market?

