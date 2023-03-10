BetMassachusetts.com Research Shows Over 2 Million Bay State Residents Expected to Wager $5.3 Billion on Sports Upon Mobile Sports Betting Launch in 2023

Findings from BetMassachusetts.com reveals enthusiasm among nearly half of residents of Massachusetts (the "Commonwealth)", billions of U.S dollars wagered in 2023; Cambridge residents are the most interested in betting, and local DraftKings the favorite sportsbook in the market.

In anticipation of the launch of the legal online sports betting market in Massachusetts, BetMassachusetts.com launched in March 2022 to help sports bettors find trusted, comprehensive, and up-to-date information on sports betting in the Commonwealth. Since the site's inception, BetMassachusetts.com has successfully become a top resource for prospective sports bettors in the Commonwealth by leading coverage efforts on all newsworthy betting pieces surrounding the Commonwealth's sports teams.

Sports Bettor Interest

In January 2023, BetMassachusetts.com reported through a survey that 41% or 2.2 million of eligible Massachusetts adults were "likely" or "very likely" to place legal sports bets once the market launches in the state. Additionally, according to those surveyed, 37% of Massachusetts sports bettors expect to bet on sports "at least weekly."

Projected 2023 Handle

Massachusetts, "The Bay State,"– joins neighboring states Connecticut and New York as states to launch legal sports betting online casino betting and/or since 2021. The Bay State projects to bring in a robust $5.3 billion in first year handle according to a BetMassachusetts.com report. With March Madness on the horizon, Massachusetts sportsbooks could see as much as $210 million in wagers during the month of March.

Most Interested Cities

Adults across the state with a population of over 4.5 million over 21 are showing an increased interest in sports betting. A February 2023 survey by BetMassachusetts.com showed Cambridge, Quincy, and Fall River lead the state in "Searches Per Resident" over the last 12 months.

Most Searched Sportsbooks

The tremendous amount of excitement and momentum seen for the state's online gaming industry has shifted potential users' attention to seeking out their preferred sportsbook. DraftKings Massachusetts Sportsbook outdid its competitors with over 20,000 more searches than the next closest sportsbook. WynnBET, according to a study done by BetMassachusetts.com, BetMGM, FanDuel, and Caesars round out the top five sportsbooks. For more information on all things related to Massachusetts sports betting, visit our website.

About BetMassachusetts.com:

BetMassachusetts.com is dedicated to helping sports betting customers find the most rewarding gaming experiences and generous bonuses. Our team of industry experts help consumers understand the current legislation, updates on sportsbook launches and latest sports betting news and developments throughout Massachusetts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005592/en/