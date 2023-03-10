Protective Enclosures Company Announces New Outdoor TV Cover: Affordable, Robust, and Lightweight
EINPresswire.com/ -- Protective Enclosures Company (PEC) announces the launch of its new affordable, robust, and lightweight outdoor TV cover, The TV Shield E-Series. The E-Series outdoor covers for TVs and displays covers a range of sizes from 36-65”. The superior quality and affordable price of the TV Shield E-Series make it a game changer in the outdoor TV and home entertainment protection market.
Home and business owners spend a fortune to buy outdoor TVs and home theater systems, but failing to protect them from the elements can cost a fortune in repairs. In addition, TVs are particularly susceptible to harsh weather conditions, including sunlight and moisture.
Many homeowners choose an alternative to an expensive outdoor TV. However, a fabric cover cannot provide complete protection from most of the elements. Additionally, outdoor TVs, especially in commercial settings like entertainment venues, restaurants, and hospitals, need more than fabric to protect them from being damaged by vandals or other threats.
One of the most pleasant ways to protect a TV in any outdoor environment is with a outdoor TV enclosure (outdoor TV cover). The U.S.-based manufacturer of TheTV Shield, Protective Enclosures Company (PEC), has captured the market with its residential and commercial TV enclosures, with a presence in 53 countries and over 38,000 residential and commercial locations.
The design of PEC’s patented The TV Shield provides a secure and weatherproof TV enclosure for almost every type of standard flat-screen television, including Plasma, LCD, LED, or OLED.
The TV Shield E-Series is easy to install and hides all cabling. In addition, its hardshell design provides an aesthetically pleasing result that matches any outdoor space. Besides being easy to open and close, The TV Shield E-Series includes tilt, swivel, and screen level functions for ease of use and pleasant viewing.
“Protective Enclosures Company has been working hard to deliver the robust protection you rely on from The TV Shield and big cost-savings. We are thrilled to introduce The TV Shield E-Series, an affordable outdoor TV cover.” - Jarad King (Protective Enclosures Company Co-Founder/CEO).
Characteristics of The TV Shield E-Series
With its new The TV Shield E-Series affordable outdoor TV cover, PEC presents its cost-efficient yet robust way to protect any TV outdoors. Thanks to its sturdy design, the TV Shield E-Series offers weather, damage, and theft protection.
ABS and ASA plastic ensures a strong weatherproof yet lightweight electronics cabinet that protects flat-screen TVs between 36-65” from impact, rain, wind, and UV rays. The TV Shield E-Series will also shield TVs and other hardware within the cabinet from vandalism, especially in public places like schools or commercial environments like restaurants and entertainment venues.
“The TV Shield E-Series is the latest product in our range of outdoor TV enclosures that also includes products like The TV Shield and The TV Shield PRO, each with unique features that make them suitable to the customized needs of consumers. With it, we introduce an affordable yet robust solution for home and business owners.”
PEC is now accepting orders for its outdoor TV enclosures, The TV Shield E-Series.
About Protective Enclosures Company
Protective Enclosures Company is a US manufacturer known for its residential and commercial indoor and outdoor weatherproof TV and digital display enclosures. The privately-held A+ BBB-rated manufacturer is US-based.
Its patented products have been featured in the news and on TV shows like Designing Spaces, Spontaneous Construction, Flipping Ships, and Bar Rescue. In addition, PEC provides the ultimate TV and display protection with its range of outdoor TV and home theatre enclosures.
PEC’s TV and digital display enclosures The TV Shield®, The Display Shield®, The TV Shield PRO®, The TV Shield PRO Lite®, Anti-Ligature Hood for The TV Shield PRO Lite, The TV Shield PRO Portrait®, and The TV Shield PRO Touch® high-quality outdoor entertainment protection solutions for TVs and other digital displays are manufactured in the US. In 2023, PEC’s new The TV Shield E-Series™ introduces affordability while maintaining excellent quality.
PEC has sold over 38,000 indoor and outdoor TV enclosures to home owners and businesses across 53 countries, including amusement parks, hotels, sports stadiums, manufacturing facilities, medical and educational facilities, prisons, government entities, airports, etc. The sturdy design of each model in their range provides protection and durability for TVs and displays in any environment.
