Golf Ball Market Revenues (USD 1835.5 Mn) | North America holds a dominant market share of over 35%

golf ball market

In 2022, the Golf Ball Market was valued at USD 1,046.2 Mn and is expected to reach USD 1835.5 Mn by 2032. this market is register the highest CAGR of 2.7%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The global golf ball market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing popularity of the sport and the rise in the number of golf courses worldwide. Golf balls are an essential component of the game, and advancements in technology have led to the development of new materials and designs that offer improved performance.

Key Takeaways:

- The golf ball market is driven by the increasing popularity of golf as a sport and the growth in the number of golf courses worldwide.

- Advancements in technology have led to the development of new materials and designs that offer improved performance, which is expected to drive the demand for golf balls in the coming years.

- The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the golf industry, which led to a decline in the demand for golf balls. However, as the world recovers from the pandemic, the market is expected to rebound.

Market Demand and Trend:

The demand for golf balls is driven by the increasing popularity of golf as a sport, particularly in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. There is also a growing trend towards personalized golf balls, with manufacturers offering customization options to customers.

Largest and Fastest Growing Market:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for golf balls, driven by the increasing popularity of the sport in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. North America is currently the largest market for golf balls, driven by the high number of golf courses and the popularity of the sport in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

- Increasing popularity of golf as a sport

- Growth in the number of golf courses worldwide

- Advancements in technology leading to improved performance

Restraints:

- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the golf industry

- High cost of premium golf balls

Opportunities:

- Growing demand for personalized golf balls

- Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East

Challenges:

- Competition from other sports

- Environmental concerns around the disposal of used golf balls

Market Segmentation

By Type

2-Piece

3-piece

4-Piece

By Application

Leisure

Professional

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global golf ball Market are:

Callaway Golf Co.

Dixon Golf, In

Mizuno Corp.

Nike Golf, Inc.

TaylorMade Golf Co., Inc.

Bridgestone Golf, Inc

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd

OnCore Golf Technology Inc.

Tee Ventures (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Toppoint Corp. Ltd.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.

XXIO Golf

Other Key Players



Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global golf ball market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the market.

Research Methodology

Market.us has developed a unique research method to analyze the global golf ball market growth and draw conclusions about the market's future prospects. This combination of primary research and secondary research helps analysts to guarantee the accuracy and reliability in the drawn conclusions.

Analysts used secondary sources to produce the golf ball market report, including statistics from company annual reports and SEC filings. Analysts interviewed top managers, product portfolio managers as well as CEOs and market intelligence executives, which were all part of the primary source for our market study.

These secondary and primary sources provided valuable information during interviews. This serves as validation from industry leaders. This report can address specific details and queries about the global marketplace with precision thanks to its access to both an extensive internal repository, and to proprietary databases from other sources. The top-down approach is used to evaluate the numbers of each segment and counter-validate them. Market.us has been able to provide more accurate and reliable estimates of future market prospects.

Some of the crucial questions answered in this report

Q1. What is a golf ball?

Q2. How are golf ball used in different industries?

Q3. What are the benefits of using golf ball?

Q4. What are the different types of a golf balls?

Q5. What are the top companies in the golf ball market?

Q6. What are the key technologies used in golf ball?

Q7. How has the golf ball market grown in recent years?

Q8. What are the future trends in the golf ball market?

Q9. What are the challenges faced by the golf ball market?

