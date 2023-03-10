Aircraft Actuators Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast To 2031

The aircraft actuators market is segmented on the application, wing type, type, end use, and region.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in operations in commercial aviation, increase in the demand for fuel efficiency, rise in the adoption of electric actuators, remarkable surge in air travel activities & air traffic across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the global aircraft actuators market. In addition, increase in military expenditure, and persistent technological advancements in aircrafts in both developing and developed economies are expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the global aircraft actuator market.

Download FREE Report Sample (346 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2464

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Aircraft Actuators Market," The aircraft actuators market was valued at $14.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $24.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

In 2021, Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. Initiatives taken by the governments toward the modernization of aviation sector and rise in air traffic in the region are expected to propel aircraft actuators industry growth during the forecast period.

There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the global aircraft actuators market such as rise in operations in the commercial aviation, and increase in demand from emerging regions. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the aircraft actuators industry. Emerging countries in the region, such as India and China, are experiencing significant increases in civil aviation markets due to increased demand for air travel. Thus, the aerospace sector is witnessing prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the aircraft actuators market.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2464

Key Market Players:

AMETEK, Inc.

Astronics Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Eaton Corporation Plc

Honeywell International Inc

ITT Inc.

Liebherr-International AG

MOOG Inc.

Nabtesco Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab AB

Safran SA

itec Aerospace GmbH

Tamagawa Seiki Co., Ltd.

Woodward, Inc.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By application, the commercial aviation segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By wing type, the fixed wing segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By type, the rotary segment is projected to lead the global aircraft actuators market

By end use, the OEM segment is projected to lead the global aircraft actuators market

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Procure the research report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aviation-actuator-system-market/purchase-options