Riding the Electric Wave: Exploring the Booming Market of Eco-Friendly Electric Two Wheelers | PMR

Electric Two Wheelers Market

Electric Two Wheelers Market Segmented By Electric Scooters, Electric Motorcycles, Electric Bicycles Product Type with Lithium-Ion, Lead-based, NiMH battery

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for Electric Two-wheelers is expected to continue growing at a rapid pace over the next few years, driven by factors such as government initiatives to promote electric mobility, rising fuel prices, and growing environmental concerns. The global Electric Two wheelers Market is projected to expand at a value 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟏.𝟔% over the forecast period of 2023-2032 to reach a 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓𝟖.𝟔𝟔 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 by the end of 2032.

The electric two-wheelers market has been gaining traction in recent years due to a growing demand for clean and sustainable transportation options. Electric two-wheelers include electric bicycles, electric scooters, and electric motorcycles. These vehicles are powered by batteries and emit zero pollutants, making them an eco-friendly alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles.

Several major players in the automotive industry are investing heavily in electric two-wheelers. For instance, Harley-Davidson has launched an electric motorcycle, the LiveWire, while companies like BMW, Honda, and Yamaha have also released electric two-wheelers. Additionally, there are a number of start-ups and smaller companies that are focused solely on electric two-wheelers. With advancements in battery technology and the increasing popularity of electric vehicles, the electric two-wheelers market is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

𝐓𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧 ‘𝐚𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝’ 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐬 @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33028

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• Demand for electric bicycles is projected to increase at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2032.

• Electric scooters are expected to hold the highest market share of 12.4% in terms of volume.

• By battery type, lithium-ion batteries are projected to enjoy a market share of more than 26.5% by 2032.

• By category, battery two wheelers are projected to be the leader with a market share of more than 83%.

• By region, East Asia is projected to hold the highest share in the global market accounting for more than 64.5%.

• The U.S. is projected to register the highest absolute $ opportunity of US$ 783.3 Million from 2022 to 2032.

“Cost-effectiveness, low maintenance, and reduction in carbon footprint to remain main driving factors for sales of electric two wheelers,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐈𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞

On a regional, national, and global basis, the worldwide electric two wheelers market is highly competitive and fragmented.

Key electric two wheeler manufacturers included in the report are

• Hero Electric Vehicles Private Limited

• Gogoro Inc.

• GOVECS AG

• Vmoto Limited

• Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

• Terra Motors Corp.

• Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW)

• Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd.

• Piaggio & C. SpA

• Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

• Accell Group

• Derby Cycle Holding GmbH

• Pedego Electric

• VOLT E BYK

• Energica Motor Co SpA

• Zero Motorcycles Inc.

• ECCITY Motorcycles

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33028

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐰𝐨 𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

by 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Electric Scooters

• Electric Motorcycles

• Electric Bicycles

o Pedelec

o Throttle-assisted

by 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Lithium-Ion

• Lead-based

• NiMH

by 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐲:

• Plug-in Electric Two Wheelers

• Battery-operated Electric Two Wheelers

by 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North America Electric Two Wheelers Market

• Latin America Electric Two Wheelers Market

• Europe Electric Two Wheelers Market

• East Asia Electric Two Wheelers Market

• South Asia & Pacific Electric Two Wheelers Market

• Middle East & Africa Electric Two Wheelers Market

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33028

𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞?

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a revised market research report on the electric two wheelers market that contains global industry analysis of 2017–2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022–2032.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, product type, battery type, category, and region.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧

Increasing monetary and non-monetary incentives are aiding the adoption of battery-powered two wheelers. Furthermore, the desire for sustainable urban mobility and modern transportation is driving the move from traditional to electric forms of transportation. Electric two wheelers are projected to increase energy security and enhance air quality.

The electric two wheelers market is likely to be fueled by technological advancements, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions by leading industry competitors.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 – 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

The Automotive and Transportation division of Persistence Market Research provides exclusive coverage and actionable insights about automotive and transportation industry encompassing automotive, aviation, shipping and marine, and railway sector. Market findings and competition intelligence of OEM, aftermarket, services and technology landscape have helped numerous industry stakeholders’ right from automakers, component manufacturers, channel partners and service providers in taking informed decisions and keeping them up-to-date with market behavior.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡

Two Wheeler Accessories Market

Electric Cargo Bike Market

Motorcycle Market - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/motorcycle-market.asp

India Electric Vehicles Market - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/india-electric-vehicles-market.asp

Electric Vehicles Market - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/electric-vehicles-market.asp

Electric Bus Market - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/electric-bus-market.asp

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬: –

Persistence Market Research is a U.S.-based full-service market intelligence firm specializing in syndicated research, custom research, and consulting services. Persistence Market Research boasts market research expertise across the Healthcare, Chemicals and Materials, Technology and Media, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Semiconductors and Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Shipping and Transportation industries. The company draws from its multi-disciplinary capabilities and high-pedigree team of analysts to share data that precisely corresponds to clients’ business needs.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Persistence market research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com