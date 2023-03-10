Intelligent Design Air Conditioning, Plumbing, & Solar introduces new eco-friendly solar-powered ac units
Intelligent Design Air Conditioning, Plumbing, & Solar introduces new eco-friendly solar-powered air conditioning units for Tucson homes and businesses.TUCSON,, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Design Air Conditioning, Plumbing, & Solar is proud to announce the launch of its new eco-friendly solar-powered air conditioning units for homes and businesses. This innovative new product is designed to provide a cost-effective, energy-efficient cooling solution that helps reduce energy consumption and save money.
The solar-powered air conditioning units are designed to be easy to install and operate while providing a reliable source of cooling with minimal maintenance. The units utilize solar energy, which is collected and stored in batteries, and then used to power the air-conditioning system. This helps reduce the amount of energy consumed by traditional air conditioning systems, as well as helps to reduce the number of carbon emissions that are released into the atmosphere.
Intelligent Design has introduced SunTrac hybrid climate systems for residential and commercial customers in the Tucson area. Being one of Arizona’s leading HVAC companies, they have taken on the responsibility to help their customers lower their AC costs. Consumers can now enjoy guilt-free air conditioning in their homes or business without worrying about the mounting energy costs.
The solar-powered air conditioning units also come with several features that make them even more efficient and cost-effective. These features include an adjustable temperature range, automated energy-saving modes, and a low-noise operation. Additionally, the units are designed to be highly durable and long-lasting, ensuring that customers can get the most out of their investment.
SunTrac is an innovative hybrid air conditioner that can be seamlessly integrated into Tucson buildings' HVAC systems. From package to mini-split or multi-split configurations, this unique system promises consistent quality performance over time by utilizing your existing system as a base.
With this new product, Intelligent Design is helping to lead the way in providing sustainable solutions for homes and businesses. By investing in solar-powered air conditioning units, customers can save money on their energy bills, reduce their carbon footprint, and enjoy a comfortable environment all year round.
Andrew Dobbins
Intelligent Design Air Conditioning, Plumbing, and Solar
+15202141694 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
Other