MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market: Forecasting Future Growth with a CAGR of 18.1% 2023 – 2032 | PMR

miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market

Global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Technology - Sequencing by Synthesis | Sequencing by Oligonucleotide Ligation and Detection | Nanopore Seq.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market is worth more than US$ 227.7 Million at present. The value of the miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market is projected to increase at a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐š๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ%ย during 2023 โ€“ 2032. Global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Size is projected to reach ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ’ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง by the end of 2032.

MiRNA sequencing and assay are rapidly growing markets in the field of genomics research. MicroRNAs (miRNAs) are small non-coding RNA molecules that play a critical role in post-transcriptional regulation of gene expression. They have been implicated in a wide range of biological processes including development, metabolism, and disease. As a result, miRNAs have become a key target for drug development, diagnostic tests, and biomarker discovery.

Report by Persistence Market Research demonstrations that global sales of the miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market in 2021 was held at US$ 227.7 Million. With 18.1%, the predictable market evolution during 2022 - 2032 is predictable to be significantly higher than the historical growth. This growth is driven by the increasing petition for miRNA-based therapies, the development of high-throughput sequencing technologies, and the growing adoption of miRNA assays in research and clinical settings.

One of the key drivers of the miRNA sequencing and assay market is the growing interest in miRNA-based therapies. MiRNAs have been shown to play a role in a wide range of diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurological disorders. By targeting specific miRNAs, researchers hope to develop therapies that can selectively modulate gene expression and treat these diseases. Another driver of the market is the development of high-throughput sequencing technologies. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies have greatly improved our ability to sequence miRNAs, allowing researchers to generate large amounts of data quickly and cost-effectively. This has led to the development of new miRNA sequencing platforms, such as Illumina's TruSeq Small RNA Library Prep Kit and Thermo Fisher Scientific's Ion Torrent miRNASeq Kit.

๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐›๐ฒ ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ

๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐”.๐’. ๐ฆ๐ข๐‘๐๐€ ๐’๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐€๐ฌ๐ฌ๐š๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

By the end of 2032, the United States is anticipated to hold the largest market share, amounting to US$ 556.3 Million.

๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐”.๐Š. ๐ฆ๐ข๐‘๐๐€ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ๐š๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

The UK market for miRNA sequencing and assays is anticipated to expand from US$ 8.8 million in 2021 to US$ 58.3 million in 2032.

๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‰๐š๐ฉ๐š๐ง ๐ฆ๐ข๐‘๐๐€ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ๐š๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

The miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market in Japan is anticipated to increase from US$7.2 Million in 2021 to US$62 Million by 2022.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฆ๐ข๐‘๐๐€ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐’๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ก ๐Š๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐š

South Korea's market for miRNA sequencing and assays is projected to grow from US$ 4.2 million to US$ 24.3 million by 2022.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ-

โ€ข Thermo Fisher Scientific

โ€ข Illumina

โ€ข QIAGEN

โ€ข PerkinElmer

โ€ข Abcam plc

โ€ข New England Biolabs

โ€ข Takara Bio Inc.

โ€ข Lexogen GmbH

โ€ข Norgen Biotek Corp

โ€ข Maravai LifeSciences

โ€ข HTG Molecular Diagnostics

โ€ข Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

โ€ข System Biosciences, LLC

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ

Some of the recent developments in the miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market are:

โ€ข ๐ˆ๐ง ๐‰๐š๐ง๐ฎ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ, research on Genome-Scale Study and Absolute Quantification of Circulating MicroRNA Biomarkers Using a MicroRNA Next-Generation-Sequencing Discovery Assay (miND) was conducted. For chronic and acute disorders as well as drug-induced harm, circulating levels of stem-cell microRNAs can be employed as diagnostic, disease severity, and prognostic indicators. As a result, the use of multivariate statistics to combine various microRNAs into marker signatures appears to be very potent in terms of tissues and disorder microRNA shed into the plasma.

โ€ข ๐ˆ๐ง ๐‰๐ฎ๐ง๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ, the novel TraPR Small RNA Isolation Kit was announced by Lexogen, delivering the next sequencing firm. TraPR also known as Trans-Kingdom, Rapid, Affordable Purification of RISCs is a technology that allows for the cost-effective, accurate, and highly repeatable extraction of functional short RNAs (sRNAs) without the use of gels.

The miRNA sequencing and assay market is also driven by the growing adoption of miRNA assays in research and clinical settings. MiRNA assays are used in a wide range of applications, including biomarker discovery, drug discovery, and diagnostic testing. For example, miRNA expression profiling can be used to identify miRNAs that are up- or down-regulated in response to a particular drug, which can help researchers develop more effective therapies.

Despite the growth of the market, there are also some challenges that need to be addressed. One of the main challenges is the lack of standardization in miRNA sequencing and assay protocols. Different sequencing platforms and assay kits can produce different results, making it difficult to compare data across studies. There is a need for more standardized protocols and guidelines to ensure reproducibility and consistency across different labs and platforms.

In conclusion, miRNA sequencing and assay is a promising technology that has the potential to revolutionize disease diagnosis and treatment. The rapid growth of the miRNA sequencing and assay market is a testament to its potential impact on healthcare. As the technology continues to develop, we can expect to see more accurate and personalized diagnostic and therapeutic approaches, leading to improved patient outcomes and a healthier population.

๐Œ๐ข๐‘๐๐€ ๐’๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐€๐ฌ๐ฌ๐š๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

MicroRNA (miRNA) sequencing and assay technologies have emerged as important tools for the analysis of gene expression and regulation. Here are some potential market opportunities for miRNA sequencing and assay technologies:

โ€ข ๐‘๐š๐ฉ๐ข๐ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐ข๐จ๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฉ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ: With increasing research and development activities in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, there is a growing demand for miRNA sequencing and assay technologies to understand gene expression and regulation.

โ€ข ๐€๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ฌ๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ: The development of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies has enabled the rapid and cost-effective sequencing of miRNAs. This has led to a surge in demand for miRNA sequencing and assay technologies.

โ€ข ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ž: There is a growing interest in personalized medicine, which requires the use of miRNA sequencing and assay technologies to identify biomarkers for disease diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment response.

โ€ข ๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐œ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก: miRNAs have emerged as key players in cancer biology, and miRNA sequencing and assay technologies are increasingly being used to identify miRNAs that can serve as potential therapeutic targets or biomarkers for cancer diagnosis and prognosis.

โ€ข ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐š๐ ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก: miRNA sequencing and assay technologies are also being used in agricultural research to understand the regulation of gene expression in crops, leading to the development of improved crop varieties.

โ€ข ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก: Governments around the world are investing in research and development activities, including miRNA sequencing and assay technologies, leading to increased demand for these technologies.

โ€ข ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ง๐จ๐ง-๐ข๐ง๐ฏ๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐๐ข๐š๐ ๐ง๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐ญ๐จ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฌ: miRNA sequencing and assay technologies can be used to develop non-invasive diagnostic tools for various diseases, which is a growing area of interest in the medical community.

