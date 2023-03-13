MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market: Forecasting Future Growth with a CAGR of 18.1% 2023 – 2032 | PMR

miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market

Global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Technology - Sequencing by Synthesis | Sequencing by Oligonucleotide Ligation and Detection | Nanopore Seq.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market is worth more than US$ 227.7 Million at present. The value of the miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market is projected to increase at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝟏𝟖.𝟏% during 2023 – 2032. Global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Size is projected to reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏.𝟒 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 by the end of 2032.

MiRNA sequencing and assay are rapidly growing markets in the field of genomics research. MicroRNAs (miRNAs) are small non-coding RNA molecules that play a critical role in post-transcriptional regulation of gene expression. They have been implicated in a wide range of biological processes including development, metabolism, and disease. As a result, miRNAs have become a key target for drug development, diagnostic tests, and biomarker discovery.

Report by Persistence Market Research demonstrations that global sales of the miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market in 2021 was held at US$ 227.7 Million. With 18.1%, the predictable market evolution during 2022 - 2032 is predictable to be significantly higher than the historical growth. This growth is driven by the increasing petition for miRNA-based therapies, the development of high-throughput sequencing technologies, and the growing adoption of miRNA assays in research and clinical settings.

One of the key drivers of the miRNA sequencing and assay market is the growing interest in miRNA-based therapies. MiRNAs have been shown to play a role in a wide range of diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurological disorders. By targeting specific miRNAs, researchers hope to develop therapies that can selectively modulate gene expression and treat these diseases. Another driver of the market is the development of high-throughput sequencing technologies. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies have greatly improved our ability to sequence miRNAs, allowing researchers to generate large amounts of data quickly and cost-effectively. This has led to the development of new miRNA sequencing platforms, such as Illumina's TruSeq Small RNA Library Prep Kit and Thermo Fisher Scientific's Ion Torrent miRNASeq Kit.

𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲

𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐦𝐢𝐑𝐍𝐀 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

By the end of 2032, the United States is anticipated to hold the largest market share, amounting to US$ 556.3 Million.

𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐊. 𝐦𝐢𝐑𝐍𝐀 𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The UK market for miRNA sequencing and assays is anticipated to expand from US$ 8.8 million in 2021 to US$ 58.3 million in 2032.

𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐧 𝐦𝐢𝐑𝐍𝐀 𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market in Japan is anticipated to increase from US$7.2 Million in 2021 to US$62 Million by 2022.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐢𝐑𝐍𝐀 𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚

South Korea's market for miRNA sequencing and assays is projected to grow from US$ 4.2 million to US$ 24.3 million by 2022.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬-

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Illumina

• QIAGEN

• PerkinElmer

• Abcam plc

• New England Biolabs

• Takara Bio Inc.

• Lexogen GmbH

• Norgen Biotek Corp

• Maravai LifeSciences

• HTG Molecular Diagnostics

• Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

• System Biosciences, LLC

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Some of the recent developments in the miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market are:

• 𝐈𝐧 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, research on Genome-Scale Study and Absolute Quantification of Circulating MicroRNA Biomarkers Using a MicroRNA Next-Generation-Sequencing Discovery Assay (miND) was conducted. For chronic and acute disorders as well as drug-induced harm, circulating levels of stem-cell microRNAs can be employed as diagnostic, disease severity, and prognostic indicators. As a result, the use of multivariate statistics to combine various microRNAs into marker signatures appears to be very potent in terms of tissues and disorder microRNA shed into the plasma.

• 𝐈𝐧 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, the novel TraPR Small RNA Isolation Kit was announced by Lexogen, delivering the next sequencing firm. TraPR also known as Trans-Kingdom, Rapid, Affordable Purification of RISCs is a technology that allows for the cost-effective, accurate, and highly repeatable extraction of functional short RNAs (sRNAs) without the use of gels.

The miRNA sequencing and assay market is also driven by the growing adoption of miRNA assays in research and clinical settings. MiRNA assays are used in a wide range of applications, including biomarker discovery, drug discovery, and diagnostic testing. For example, miRNA expression profiling can be used to identify miRNAs that are up- or down-regulated in response to a particular drug, which can help researchers develop more effective therapies.

Despite the growth of the market, there are also some challenges that need to be addressed. One of the main challenges is the lack of standardization in miRNA sequencing and assay protocols. Different sequencing platforms and assay kits can produce different results, making it difficult to compare data across studies. There is a need for more standardized protocols and guidelines to ensure reproducibility and consistency across different labs and platforms.

In conclusion, miRNA sequencing and assay is a promising technology that has the potential to revolutionize disease diagnosis and treatment. The rapid growth of the miRNA sequencing and assay market is a testament to its potential impact on healthcare. As the technology continues to develop, we can expect to see more accurate and personalized diagnostic and therapeutic approaches, leading to improved patient outcomes and a healthier population.

𝐌𝐢𝐑𝐍𝐀 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

MicroRNA (miRNA) sequencing and assay technologies have emerged as important tools for the analysis of gene expression and regulation. Here are some potential market opportunities for miRNA sequencing and assay technologies:

• 𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬: With increasing research and development activities in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, there is a growing demand for miRNA sequencing and assay technologies to understand gene expression and regulation.

• 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: The development of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies has enabled the rapid and cost-effective sequencing of miRNAs. This has led to a surge in demand for miRNA sequencing and assay technologies.

• 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞: There is a growing interest in personalized medicine, which requires the use of miRNA sequencing and assay technologies to identify biomarkers for disease diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment response.

• 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡: miRNAs have emerged as key players in cancer biology, and miRNA sequencing and assay technologies are increasingly being used to identify miRNAs that can serve as potential therapeutic targets or biomarkers for cancer diagnosis and prognosis.

• 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡: miRNA sequencing and assay technologies are also being used in agricultural research to understand the regulation of gene expression in crops, leading to the development of improved crop varieties.

• 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡: Governments around the world are investing in research and development activities, including miRNA sequencing and assay technologies, leading to increased demand for these technologies.

• 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐨𝐧-𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬: miRNA sequencing and assay technologies can be used to develop non-invasive diagnostic tools for various diseases, which is a growing area of interest in the medical community.

