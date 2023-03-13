With 11% CAGR: The Air Ambulance Services Market worth US$ 16 Billion by 2033 Globally - Report by PMR

Air Ambulance Services Market By Type (Rotary-wing, Fixed-wing), By Service Model (Hospital-based, Community-based), and By Region

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Air Ambulance Services market accounts for a revenue of US$ 17.76 billion in 2022. The global market for Air Ambulance Services is expected to reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓𝟎.𝟒𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 by 2032 and Demand for Air Ambulance Services from 2022 to 2032 is projected to expand at a stellar 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟏%.

Air ambulance services Market refer to the transportation of patients who require urgent medical attention from one location to another using specially equipped aircraft. Air ambulances are typically staffed by a team of medical professionals, including physicians, nurses, and paramedics, who are trained to provide medical care in the air. The aircraft used for air ambulance services are typically equipped with advanced medical equipment and supplies to provide critical care during transport. Air ambulance services are typically used when ground transportation is not feasible, too slow, or too risky, such as when patients are in remote locations or need to be transported over long distances.

Air ambulance services are an important aspect of emergency medical services and play a vital role in saving lives. They are often used to transport patients who require critical care, such as those with heart attacks, strokes, severe injuries, or respiratory distress. Air ambulance services are also used for medical evacuations during natural disasters, wars, and other emergencies. While air ambulance services are typically more expensive than ground transportation, they offer significant advantages in terms of speed, efficiency, and access to medical care, which can be life-saving in many situations.

𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

There are several drivers that contribute to the growth of the air ambulance services market:

• 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬: The need for emergency medical services is increasing as the aging population is rising, and the prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing. Air ambulance services provide critical care and medical transportation for patients in emergencies.

• 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: Air ambulance services are equipped with the latest medical technology and equipment, including advanced life support systems, defibrillators, and medical monitoring devices. These technological advancements have enabled air ambulance services to provide more advanced medical care during transportation.

• 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬: The number of air ambulance service providers is increasing, leading to more competition in the market. This has resulted in better services, more affordable pricing, and an increase in accessibility for patients.

• 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦: Medical tourism is increasing worldwide, with patients traveling to other countries for medical treatments. Air ambulance services are used to transport patients to and from their destination, which has increased the demand for air ambulance services.

• 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞: Improvements in aviation infrastructure, including the expansion of airport runways and helipads, have made it easier for air ambulance services to operate and provide services in more remote areas.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞

:

• AMR

• PHI Air Medical

• Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance

• Express Air Medical Transport

• REVA, Inc.

• Lifeguard Ambulance Service LLC.

• Acadian Ambulance

• IAS Medical, Ltd.

• American Air Ambulance

• Air Evac EMS, Inc.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞

The global air ambulance services market size was valued at US$ 16 Billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% from 2022 to 2032.

𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐰𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Air ambulance services are critical for patients who require urgent medical attention in locations that are difficult to reach by ground transportation or when time is of the essence. Air ambulances can quickly transport patients to hospitals or medical facilities that are better equipped to provide the necessary medical care, particularly in rural or remote areas where ground transportation can take hours or even days.

Moreover, air ambulance services are equipped with advanced medical equipment and staffed by trained medical professionals, including physicians, nurses, and paramedics, who can provide critical care during transport. This makes them particularly useful for patients who require urgent medical attention or who are in critical condition. Air ambulance services can also be used to transport patients who require specialized medical care, such as organ transplants or treatment for rare diseases, to medical facilities that are better equipped to provide the necessary care. Overall, air ambulance services provide a vital lifeline for patients who require urgent medical attention, particularly in situations where ground transportation is not feasible or too slow.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬. 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚:

• 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: The Air Ambulance Services Market can be segmented into fixed-wing air ambulance services and helicopter air ambulance services.

• 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: The market can also be segmented by the type of aircraft used for air ambulance services, such as rotary-wing (helicopters) or fixed-wing (airplanes).

• 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥: The market can be segmented based on service models, such as community-based models, hospital-based models, and private models.

• 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫: The market can also be segmented based on end-users, such as hospitals, private operators, and government agencies.

• 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲: The market can be segmented based on the geographic region, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

• 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞: The market can also be segmented based on the purpose of the air ambulance service, such as emergency medical services, patient transport, organ transplant, and others.

These are some of the common segmentation criteria used in the Air Ambulance Services Market. Companies can choose to segment the market based on their specific needs and requirements.

