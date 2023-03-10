UN: Morocco's Human Development Efforts Highlighted in New York

MOROCCO, March 10 - The efforts undertaken by Morocco in the field of human development were highlighted in New York on the occasion of the 67th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW67), by the wali-country coordinator of the National Initiative for Human Development (INDH), Mohamed Dardouri.

During his talks with the delegations participating in this event whose proceedings run until March 17, Dardouri stressed that the promotion of women's and girls rights are at the heart of the objectives of the INDH.

In this context, he reviewed the projects and initiatives undertaken within the framework of the INDH intended mainly to promote the status of women in the various provinces of the Kingdom.

Dardouri, who is part of Morocco's official delegation to this major UN meeting held under the theme "Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls," also highlighted the role and contribution of women in the development dynamics that the Kingdom is experiencing in various areas.

The Moroccan delegation is composed of Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family, Aawatif Hayar and representatives of ministerial departments and civil society.

MAP: 10 March 2023