Belgrade: Morocco Elected to Lead World Veterans Federation

MOROCCO, March 10 - Morocco was unanimously elected, Thursday in Belgrade, to the presidency of the World Veterans Federation (WVF) in the person of the High Commissioner for Former Resistance Fighters and Former Members of the Liberation Army, Mustapha El Ktiri.

This election took place during the 30th General Assembly of the WVF, held from 06 to 10 March in Belgrade, said a statement by the High Commission for Former Resistance Fighters and Former Members of the Liberation Army.

Morocco is the first Arab and African country to hold the presidency of this prestigious international institution which has a consultative role with the United Nations, the statement added.

This GA was attended by delegations representing 68 organizations and associations representing veterans, former resistance fighters and victims of war from about thirty countries.

MAP: 09 March 2023