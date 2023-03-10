Submit Release
Panama: Moroccan Ambassador Receives Award on International Women's Day

MOROCCO, March 10 - Morocco's ambassador to Panama, Bouchra Boudchiche, was awarded a distinction during a ceremony held Wednesday on the occasion of International Women's Day.

According to a statement by the Moroccan diplomatic representation, this honorary distinction was given to Boudchiche by the Director General of the Social Security Fund in Panama, Enrique Lau Cortés who highlighted, on this occasion, the professionalism and commitment of the ambassador of the Kingdom in the Caribbean country.

The Moroccan diplomat was honored at the ceremony among an elite group of Panamanian women, including the Governor of Panama City, the president of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, the National Director of Migration, and the Secretary General of the National Police.

MAP: 10 March 2023

