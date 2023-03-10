Cloud DLP Market Size is Forecast to Grow at Sustainable CAGR of 28%

Cloud DLP Market Value

Growing need for digital banking channels and enhanced customer services provided by cloud DLP are propelling the market expansion.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global cloud DLP market was valued at $2.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 28.0% from 2022 to 2031 to reach $27.5 billion.

The global cloud DLP market is expanding quickly because to tight regulatory requirements, compliance, and enforcements as well as increased cloud adoption. Unfortunately, a lack of knowledge and education as well as corporate financial restrictions impede market expansion. Contrarily, the expansion of data sprawl might open up new possibilities in the future.

Firstly, the rise of cloud computing and the increasing adoption of cloud-based applications have resulted in an exponential increase in the volume of data stored in the cloud. With the increasing amount of data being stored in the cloud, organizations are looking for ways to protect their sensitive data from potential data breaches or leaks.

Secondly, regulatory compliance requirements such as GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA, require organizations to protect sensitive data, including personal identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI), from unauthorized access or disclosure. Cloud DLP solutions provide organizations with the ability to monitor and control sensitive data in real-time, ensuring compliance with these regulations.

The Cloud DLP market is continuously evolving, and there are several trends that are shaping its growth and development. Here are some of the key trends in the Cloud DLP market:

1. Integration with cloud security platforms: Cloud DLP solutions are increasingly being integrated with cloud security platforms such as Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) solutions. This integration allows organizations to centralize their security operations and gain better visibility and control over their data across multiple cloud environments.

2. Focus on machine learning and AI: Machine learning and AI are becoming essential components of cloud DLP solutions. These technologies enable the identification of sensitive data, classification, and real-time monitoring of data access and use, enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of data protection.

3. Adoption of microservices architecture: The adoption of microservices architecture is becoming increasingly popular in Cloud DLP solutions. This architecture allows organizations to scale their security solutions rapidly, minimize downtime, and integrate new features and capabilities quickly.

4. Emphasis on user experience: User experience is becoming a critical factor in the success of Cloud DLP solutions. Vendors are focusing on designing intuitive and user-friendly interfaces that make it easy for security teams to configure and manage DLP policies.

5. Growing adoption of managed DLP services: Many organizations are opting for managed DLP services rather than investing in and managing their DLP solutions. Managed DLP services allow organizations to focus on their core business operations while leaving the data security to experts.

Due to an increase in data breaches in numerous industries, North America held a commanding regional market share of the global cloud DLP market in 2021, accounting for about two-fifths of it. However, due to the region's growing need for data security and the prevalence of cloud-based DLP solutions in Asian nations like India, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, and Vietnam, the market in Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR of 30.1% during the projected period.

Major market players –

• Broadcom Inc.

• Check Point Software Technologies LTD.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Forcepoint

• Lookout, Inc.

• McAfee, LLC

• Netskope

• Zecurion

• Zscaler, Inc.

