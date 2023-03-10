Kitchen Towel Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Kitchen Towel Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 10, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Kitchen Towel Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the kitchen towel market. As per TBRC’s kitchen towel market forecast, the global kitchen towel market size is expected to grow to $3.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.2%.

Due to the growing lifestyle needs of the rising urban population, demand for high-quality home and personal care products has grown exponentially, thus driving the kitchen towels market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest kitchen towel market share. Major players in the kitchen towel market include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Koch Industries, Inc., Procter & Gamble Corporation, WEPA Professional GmbH.

Trending Kitchen Towel Market Trend

Private labels offer low-cost manufacturing products that allow them to offer a wide range of products at competitive prices. As a result, they have a superior market penetration that has been affecting the other vendors in the market. Private brands account for nearly 80% of the market in Western Europe. Accrol is the leading supplier to the private label market, which is growing at over 8% year on year. Innovation and constant marketing within this market are of utmost importance. The emerging trends within this segment such as increased absorption, new prints, and environmentally friendly goods have been adopted by private labels.

Kitchen Towel Market Segments

•By Product: Cloth-Based, Paper-Based

•By End-Use Sector: Commercial, Residential

•By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channel

•By Geography: The global kitchen towel market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The kitchen towel refers to a multi-functional product that is employed for a wide range of purposes, such as drying hands, keeping the kitchen spotless, and cleaning dishes, knives, cutting boards, and other kitchen items. Kitchen towels are ideal for drying dishes and other kitchen objects because of their great absorbency and softness.

Kitchen Towel Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Kitchen Towel Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on kitchen towel market size, drivers and trends, kitchen towel market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and kitchen towel market growth across geographies.

