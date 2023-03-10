Global GPS Equipment Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

GPS Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s GPS Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “GPS Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the GPS equipment market. As per TBRC’s GPS equipment market forecast, the global GPS equipment market size is expected to grow to $3.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

The growth in the GPS equipment market is due to increased use of GPS tracking devices in commercial vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest GPS equipment market share. Major players in the GPS equipment market include Calamp Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Inc., Orbocomm Inc., Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd., Laird PLC.

Trending GPS Equipment Market Trend

The software integrated with GPS trackers has developed rapidly. The use of advanced software can deliver real time data on a specific location. The advanced software has helped improve mapping capabilities and the ability to integrate with resources such as Google Earth and predictive diagnosis.

GPS Equipment Market Segments

• By Product Type: Data loggers, Data pushers, Data pullers, Covert GPS Trackers

• By End-Use Industry: Transportation & Logistics, Construction, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Government, Other End-Use Industries (Hospitality, Education, Retail, Agriculture, and Healthcare)

• By Application: Road, Aviation, Marine, Location-based services, Surveying and Mapping, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global GPS equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The GPS equipment refers to various devices and tools required for the functioning of satellite navigation system. A GPS is a satellite navigation system that determines an object's location on the ground.

GPS Equipment Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The GPS Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights and GPS equipment global market analysis on GPS equipment global market size, drivers and trends, GPS equipment industry major players, GPS equipment global market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and GPS equipment global market growth across geographies. The GPS equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



