ZEEPEC Relaunches: Shoppers Are Invited to Browse Newly Unveiled Collection of Custom T-Shirts

We don’t produce T-shirts, we just want to personalize your world with trendy-forward or your own unique designs on quality fabrics.”
— ZEEPEC
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at ZEEPEC has today announced the official relaunch of the company, which includes the release of a massive catalog of high quality t-shirts in 20+ themes that are ready to be customized.

Originally established in 2020, ZEEPEC’s team of designers has strongly aligned with its mission to provide ways for shoppers to personalize their worlds. Originally, this mission included products such as stickers, posters, cards, and t-shirts, but ZEEPEC’s team followed customer demand to become a manufacturer of one hot ticket item: custom t-shirts for all.

Today, ZEEPEC works with T-shirt illustration designers around the world to expand their constantly growing library of designs. Shoppers can also browse a massive selection of ready-for-print designs.

As part of the company’s relaunch, ZEEPEC has shifted its mission: “We don’t produce T-shirts, we just want to personalize your world with trendy-forward or your own unique designs on quality fabrics.”

ZEEPEC’s t-shirts are more than just merely apparel; they are a canvas for self-expression and diversity. Upon visiting the ZEEPEC website, shoppers are met with a seemingly endless wall of designs in dozens of themes that can be customized. ZEEPEC’s library includes 1000+ designs in various categories including music, sports, pets, family, funny, holidays, food, love, and more.

In celebration of the company’s relaunch, ZEEPEC is currently offering a buy two get one free promotion for a limited time. Further details can be found at https://www.zeepec.com.

ABOUT ZEEPEC

ZEEPEC is committed to helping people express themselves and carries out this mission with premium, personalized t-shirts.

