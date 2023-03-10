Content Moderation Services Market is Likely to Reach a Valuation of USD 26.3 billion by 2031 | Growing at 12.2% CAGR

Content Moderation Services Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had no negative influence on market growth, it is expected to give several chances for market expansion during the forecasted period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, the global content moderation services market accounted for $8.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $26.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The growing adoption of learning management systems for corporate training and awareness among students has boosted the growth of the global content moderation services market. However, high initial and maintenance costs hinder the market growth. On the contrary, the advent of social networking platforms and the adoption of novel technologies would open new opportunities in the market.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32100

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 changed business operations scenarios in the corporate world. With physical contact no longer being an acceptable form of communication, businesses and companies shifted toward content moderation services to maintain productivity.

• Several countries such as the US and Europe required certain employees to work remotely for an extended period, which fueled the market growth.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 15.0% from 2022 to 2031. Factors such as rise in the adoption of cloud-based content moderation services due to low cost and easier maintenance drive the growth of the global content moderation services market.

However, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market, due to the numerous advantages offered by the on-premise deployment such as a high level of data security and safety.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/32100

By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global content moderation services market. The adoption of content moderation services provides numerous benefits to the industry such as, streamlining the business process, eliminating the manual process, and reducing time and costs. However, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period, as adoption of content moderation services enhances software implementation, maximizes the value of existing installation by optimizing it, and minimizes the deployment cost & risks, and others.

By content type, the video segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global content moderation services market. Deepfake unsuitable content, explicit content, and suggestive content are damaging a person's or a company's reputation. Therefore, content moderation services for videos are being increasingly adopted to maintain the universality and dependability of online video streaming and to remove such hazardous films from the platform.

However, the text segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. Content moderation services for texts are created to monitor user-generated content in real-time and filter the undesirable ones in accordance with the platform or regulatory requirements. By doing this, businesses are able to quickly accomplish their objectives and enhance the user experience on the platform.

Procure Complete Report (252 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/ab85ed5e31286019c2a19b1dd298f7a1

By region, the global content moderation services market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to adoption of content moderation services to meet increasing demands from today's businesses to enhance their business process and improve the customer experience. However, the market across LAMEA is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. The adoption of content moderation services in this region assists to improving the business operation and increasing the company's profitability.

Major market players:

• Alphabet Inc.

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• Cogito Tech LLC

• Accenture plc

• Microsoft Corporation

• Genpact Limited

• Alibaba Cloud

• Wipro Limited

• Besedo Global Services AB

• Appen Limited

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32100

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter